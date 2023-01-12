3 Revelations From Prince Harry’s Book ‘Spare’ That People Can’t Stop Talking (and Laughing) About

Even before the release of Prince Harry‘s memoir, people could not stop discussing and dissecting some of the contents in the book thanks to leaked excerpts. There are a few bombshells in Spare that comedians and royal watchers simply can’t stop talking and laughing about.

Here are three of the Duke of Sussex’s claims that have made their way onto the comedy circuit because some days we all just need a good laugh.

Copies of Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’ are displayed at bookstores in London | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry suffered a frostbitten ‘todger’ before William and Kate’s wedding

A revelation that perhaps even Prince Harry’s biggest fans didn’t want to know is that the royal once had frostbite on his “todger.” The duke’s book details a time in 2011 just before his sibling’s wedding when he could not shake off frostbite in his groin area after walking across the North Pole on a charity trip.

“Upon arriving home I’d been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well, and while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t,” he revealed. “It was becoming more of an issue by the day.”

Twitter lit up with royal watchers sharing their thoughts.

“I never thought I’d be talking about Prince Harry’s ‘frost nipped’ penis for a living, but here we are,” tweeted GB News’ royal reporter Cameron Walker.

“Bang goes the old axiom — What happens in the Arctic stays in the Arctic,” broadcaster Michael Gravesande quipped on the social media platform.

And leave it to late night talk shows to put together skits poking fun at Harry’s admission.

EXCLUSIVE audio of Prince Harry at William & Kate’s royal wedding… #FrozenTodger pic.twitter.com/vjfFvLJ01i — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 7, 2023

Alleged physical fight with Prince William

Jimmy Kimmel Live! also found a way to mock a more serious claim about Harry getting into a physical fight with Prince William.

In leaks of excerpts ahead of the book’s release, the duke described a shouting match with his older brother that got physical. In Harry’s version of the heir vs. the spare, he says William pushed him onto the ground and he landed on a dog bowl which cracked under his back and cut him.

This sketch received thousands of comments on Twitter. Not everyone agreed that the skit was appropriate though with some questioning if assault or violence is supposed to be funny. Late night comedians pushing the envelope is nothing new so some did find humor in the clip calling it “brilliant” and “hilarious” with one user tweeting: “I’m dying laughing! Thanks, J!”

A reenactment of Prince William & Prince Harry’s fistfight! ?? pic.twitter.com/BkItXUPgqn — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 6, 2023

King Charles does headstands in his underwear every day

Harry made an embarrassing claim about his father King Charles III as well, and gave us all an image in our heads that we didn’t want of the now-reigning monarch doing headstands in his underwear.

According to Harry, his father did the exercise as a way to alleviate neck and back pain he suffered from. The Duke of Sussex recalled how he dreaded knocking on one of the 50 or so bedroom doors in Balmoral Castle because he didn’t want to stumble upon his dad doing the handstands in his boxers.

Harry explained: “Prescribed by his physio, these exercises were the only effective remedy for the constant pain in Pa’s neck and back. He performed them daily, in a pair of boxers, propped against a door or hanging from a bar like a skilled acrobat. You might blunder in as he was doing his headstands. If you set one little finger on the knob you would hear him begging from the other side, ‘No! No! Don’t open! Please God don’t open!’”