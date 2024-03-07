When Meghan Markle returns to the U.K., there will only be three royals for her to interact with as most will be loyal to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

There have been several reports lately that Prince Harry will be making a trip to the U.K. soon and wants his wife, Meghan Markle, to travel with him. The Duchess of Sussex hasn’t been back in England since 2022 and when Harry told Good Morning America that he had more trips planned to go back home, he didn’t specify if Meghan would be with him or not.

But when and if the former Suits star does return, many members of Harry’s family likely won’t be welcoming her with open arms. And because of that, a royal commentator is claiming only three royals will agree to see Meghan when she’s in town.

Princess Eugenie at Royal Ascot with Princess Beatrice, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and King Charles | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan’s potential return will be the first time she’ll step foot in the U.K. since she and the prince leveled more claims against the family in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. And since the release of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame, which many believe the duchess provided information for.

Royal expert Jennie Bond said that if Meghan makes an upcoming trip with the prince, she would only be able to interact with three royals since most would keep their loyalty to the Waleses and stay away.

“[The Sussexes] could be confined, I think to meetings with [King] Charles — and perhaps [Princesses] Eugenie and Beatrice,” Bond told New Magazine (per Express). “The rest of the family would have to think hard about the implications of meeting Harry and Meghan.”

Another expert thinks Meghan will make the trip to outshine a certain royal

Royal watchers aren’t expecting Harry and Meghan to meet with Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) during any upcoming visits as their relationships have become more strained since the duke and duchess moved across the pond.

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Following abdominal surgery in January, Kate remained in the hospital for nearly two weeks. She is now at the family’s home in Windsor recovering and won’t return to royal duties until April or May.

Royal author Angela Levin, who wrote the book Harry: A Biography of a Prince in 2018, believes the Sussexes will make sure they are in the U.K. right around the same time Kate returns to work to outshine the princess. They haven’t been back in the U.K. together since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral but are reportedly gearing up to return to London for a visit in May to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. It’s believed the couple could also bring their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with them as well.

According to Levin: “They [the Sussexes] have been told that they must stop moaning all the time because it actually takes people’s interest away from them. So therefore they will come and be loving and interested for five minutes, but really it’ll be for another documentary.”