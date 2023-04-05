3 of the Sexiest ‘Sex and the City’ Scenes That Have Absolutely No Sex in Them

Sex and the City ran for six seasons on HBO. While the series had plenty of steamy moments, it also had sad scenes, wholesome storylines, and an underlying message about how friendship feeds the soul that we can’t ignore. The show, which followed Carrie Bradshaw and her pals as they lived, loved, and worked in New York City, was pretty complex, and it wasn’t all about sex, despite what the title led many to believe. In fact, you could argue that some of the sexiest Sex and the City scenes had absolutely no sex in them.

The cast of ‘Sex and the City’ | Brian Ach/WireImage

Carrie and Mr. Big set the tone for the series in the final moments of the pilot episode

Carrie and Mr. Big served as the endgame couple of the series. They met in the pilot, and immediately their chemistry was palpable. While the couple had plenty of sex scenes in later parts of Sex and the City, some of their sexiest moments together had nothing to do with sex.

In the pilot’s final moments, Mr. Big gives Carrie a ride home from a club. During the ride, he theorizes that Carrie has never been in love. After she pours herself out of his car, completely stymied by the question, she recovers just enough to ask him if he’d ever been in love. With a sultry look, he tells her “abso-f******-lutely,” before his driver pulls away. There is something ever so sexy about the scene, even though the duo hadn’t touched each other yet.

Carrie and Mr. Big | Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

Where to find the scene: Season 1, Episode 1, “Sex and the City.” The scene between Carrie and Mr. Big takes place in the 25th minute of the episode if you are streaming the series on HBO Max.

Samantha Jones finds romance instead of sex with Richard Wright in a sultry season 4 ‘Sex and the City’ scene

Samantha Jones had no problem with nudity, meaningless sex, and finding new hookups. The most sexually liberated of the bunch, Samantha shied away from emotional intimacy. That might be why her most emotionally vulnerable Sex and the City scenes are her sexiest.

In season 4, Samantha began hooking up with hotel mogul Richard Wright. Richard sweeps Samantha off her very reluctant feet when he asks her to dance after a night of swimming at a rooftop pool. The scene has a lot of sexy elements. A barely lit New York City sky, the crystal blue water, two good-looking people in robes, and the song “By Your Side” playing in the background all contribute to the scene’s atmosphere.

James Remar | J. Merritt/FilmMagic

Now that we think about it, the emotional vulnerability combined with everything else makes the scene memorable. Smith Jerrod was a much better boyfriend to Samantha Jones, but this Richard Wright moment is still special.

Where to find the scene: Season 4, Episode 13, “The Good Fight.” The scene featuring Richard and Samantha dancing on the rooftop pool deck can be found at time marker 23:45 if you are streaming the series on HBO Max.

Carrie and Mr. Big flirt their way into a second relationship in season 2

Carrie and Mr. Big had many problems in their relationship, but there was no denying that the duo was incredibly attracted to each other. They could make the most mundane of outings feel intimate. In the season 2 episode, “Four Women and a Funeral,” Carrie and Mr. Big start seeing each other again. When Carrie realizes she has no idea what she wants, she tries to avoid Mr. Big. He eventually corners her at her apartment. To cut the tension, she drags him out bowling.

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker | Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

The only activity less sensual than bowling is probably having your taxes done. Still, Mr. Big and Carrie turned a bowling alley moment into one of the sexiest scenes in Sex and the City history. Sitting together in front of the automatic scorer, Mr. Big leans in close and asks Carrie if she’s ready to get “killed all over again.” The double meaning of his statement and how close the pair’s faces are in the moment make the scene feel especially intimate.

Where to find the scene: Season 2, Episode 5, “Four Women and a Funeral.” Carrie and Mr. Big’s bowling alley flirtation occurs at 25:40 if you are streaming the series on HBO Max.

There are plenty of other sexy, sultry, and wonderful moments from the series. Surely, there are more to come, too. The second season of And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City reboot, is expected to premiere this summer.