3 Shows Like ‘The Watcher’ to Watch Next on Netflix

Netflix’s The Watcher became an instant hit upon its debut in October. The series, based on a true story, follows a family that receives mysterious letters from someone known as The Watcher after they move into their new home, 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey. Many viewers loved every second of the paranoia-inducing thrills. But, unfortunately, The Watcher is a quick binge with only seven episodes. Hungry for more? Here are three shows like The Watcher to check out next on Netflix.

‘The Stranger’

The Stranger (2020) isn’t based on a true story like The Watcher, but it is based on a book by Harlan Coben. In this thriller, Adam Price’s perfect life is torn apart when a stranger tells him a secret about his wife. When he confronts his wife about the information, she disappears. Who is the stranger, and what else does she know about the Price family?

The Stranger, a British miniseries, stars Richard Armitage, Hannah John-Kamen, Siobhan Finneran, Jennifer Saunders, Shaun Dooley, Paul Kaye, and more. All eight episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

‘The Haunting of Hill House’

Another show based on a book is The Haunting of Hill House, inspired by Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel. This Netflix series is more on the horror side, but Hill House holds secrets and family trauma, just like 67 Boulevard. And just like The Watcher house, Hill House changes its residents in a very dark way.

The Haunting of Hill House is set in two time periods and follows the five Crain siblings who once lived at the incredibly haunted Hill House. Several flashbacks recall what happened to the Crain family in the nights leading up to the horrific event that caused them to flee the mansion in 1992. Even in the present day, the Crain kids are still haunted. In order to overcome their trauma, they must confront Hill House once again.

The Haunting of Hill House was directed by horror aficionado Mike Flanagan. It stars Michiel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Carla Gugino, and Henry Thomas. Those who enjoy The Haunting of Hill House can also check out the next installment in the Haunting series, The Haunting of Bly Manor.

‘You’

You’s Joe Goldberg doesn’t stalk a house like The Watcher, but he does become obsessed with a few different women. Based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel of the same name, the first season of You sees Joe, a serial killer, fall in love and stalk a woman in New York. He tracks her every move and will stop at nothing to have her. As the series continues, Joe’s obsession begins anew with several other women. He also meets a love interest with secrets of her own.

Some of the stars in You include Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Elizabeth Lail, and Shay Mitchell. There are currently three seasons on Netflix, with a fourth arriving in February 2023. So, those looking for shows like The Watcher will have plenty of episodes to watch in You.

