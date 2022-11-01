3 Songs Paul McCartney Listens to When He’s Having a Bad Day

Music can be uplifting to listen to when down in the dumps. That’s no different for Paul McCartney, who has written and performed many songs that give people a more positive attitude. The former Beatle has his own playlist for what he listens to when he’s having a bad day, and he shared three of the songs that can brighten his mood.

Paul McCartney says writing music can feel like therapy

Paul McCartney | Marc Grimwade/WireImage

In an interview for his website Paulmccartney.com, the singer-songwriter spoke about the therapeutic experience of writing music. McCartney says music can often help one get through their frustrations and even shares how John Lennon began writing “Help!” during a tumultuous time in his life.

“It’s funny what inspires you to write songs. For instance, John started writing ‘Help!’during a crisis at that time in his life, which is often a good motivator ‘cause there’s a therapy aspect to writing songs sometimes – but not all songs! It’s almost as if you’re telling your guitar your troubles and a lot of composure can be found through that. So you sort of say what you might say to a therapist, but you put it into a song and you might feel better afterwards. You don’t have to be going through terrible times, just something that’s frustrating.”

Paul McCartney shares 3 songs that brighten his day

While speaking about songs that make him feel better, Paul McCartney says there’s a song from his album Egypt Station that fits the bill. He also lists three songs, two by Elvis and 1 by Ray Charles, that can elevate his attitude.

“There’s a track on Egypt Station that came out of a hard time I think would fit the bill now!” McCartney shares. “Alternatively, it would be old music like ‘All Shook Up’ or ‘Don’t Be Cruel’ by Elvis Presley. Or ‘What’d I Say’ by Ray Charles.”

These songs are all great examples of upbeat music that can improve one’s mood. For example, “All Shook Up” is about how Elvis is so in love that it cures whatever ales him. The song features optimistic lyrics like “Well, please don’t ask me what’sa on my mind/I’m a little mixed up, but I’m feelin’ fine/I know one cure for this body of mine/Is to have that girl that I love so fine.” It’s impossible to listen to this song and not have an extra skip in one’s step.

McCartney reveals his favorite Beatles song

One noteworthy detail is that none of these are Beatles songs. However, McCartney has a favorite Beatles song, and it is an unlikely one. In an interview with Billboard, McCartney says his favorite Beatles song is “You Know My Name (Look Up My Number)” because he has fond memories of making it with the other members.

“[It’s] a zany, zany little B-side that nobody knows, but we had so much fun making it,” McCartney stated. “But there’s a lot of songs that I love of the Beatles. I think ‘Strawberry Fields’ is a great song, I think, ‘Hey Jude’ worked out great. I’ve got a lot of favorite songs. ‘Blackbird’ I love. ‘Eleanor Rigby’ I love.”

Not all those songs are optimistic and uplifting, but they are iconic for other reasons.

