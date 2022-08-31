3 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Miranda Lambert

Country singer Miranda Lambert is primarily known for her own songs, but she has also written popular songs released by other country artists. Here is a list of three songs that fans might not know were co-written by Lambert.

Miranda Lambert | Taylor Hill/WireImage

1. ‘Thought You Should Know’ by Morgan Wallen

Country singer Morgan Wallen released the song “Thought You Should Know” on May 17, 2022. The song broke into the top 15 spots on the Billboard Hot 100, and reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in May.

Lambert shares a co-writing credit on “Thought You Should Know” with Wallen and singer-songwriter Nicolle Galyon.

The song tells the story of Wallen speaking to his mother and updating her on where he is in life. In the song’s chorus, Wallen sings:

“I thought you should know/ That all those prayers you thought you wasted on me/ Must’ve finally made their way on through/ I thought you should know/ I got me a new girl down in Jefferson City, and/ She lets me fish whenever I want to/ Yeah, I’m still proud of where I came from/ Still your only d*** son/ Can you believe I’m on the radio?/ Just thought you should know, thought you should know, thought you should know.”

2. ‘It Takes One to Know One’ by Natalie Hemby

Natalie Hemby and Lambert are frequent collaborators. Hemby has been featured as a songwriter on multiple of Lambert’s albums over the years including Revolution, Four the Record, Platinum, and The Weight of These Wings.

Hemby released her debut album Puxico as a solo artist in 2017. In October 2021, Hemby released her second solo studio album called Pins and Needles. The album includes a song called “It Takes One to Know One,” which was written by Lambert and Hemby.

In “It Takes One to Know One,” Hemby sings:

“So confrontational/ Totally relatable/ Swinging in and out of your moods/ But I’m guilty of the same insanity/ Maybe that’s why I’m crazy for you/ It takes one to know one/ Nobody else can see/ It takes one to know one/ The way that you know me/ The way that you know me.”

In addition to being co-written by Lambert, “It Takes One to Know One” was produced by Hemby’s husband, Mike Wrucke.

3. ‘Don’t Blame It on Whiskey (ft. Lauren Alaina)’ by Jon Pardi

While not as recent as the other two on this list, Lambert also helped pen a collaboration track between Jon Pardi and Lauren Alaina.

Pardi has been active in the country music industry since 2012, and Alaina rose to fame as the runner-up in season 10 of American Idol, which aired in 2011.

In 2019, Pardi and Alaina collaborated on the track “Don’t Blame It on Whiskey.” Alaina is the song’s featured artist, and Pardi is the lead artist and co-producer on the song.

“Don’t Blame It on Whiskey (ft. Lauren Alaina)” was co-written by Lambert, Eric Church, Luke Laird, and Michael P. Heeney. The song is on Pardi’s 2019 album, Heartache Medicine.

While Alaina is the featured artist on “Don’t Blame It on Whiskey,” Pardi originally hoped that Lambert would be featured on the track.

In a 2017 interview with CMT’s Cody Alan, Pardi shared that he was trying to have Lambert featured on the album beyond writing a song.

“I’m working on it, but we did shake hands. You know Miranda—she’s a Texan. A handshake goes a long way. There might be some collab on the next record,” said Pardi. “I’m really excited.”

While Lambert did not lend her vocals to the song, she still collaborated with Pardi in a way by helping write “Don’t Blame It on Whiskey.”

