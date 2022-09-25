3 Storylines That ‘Sex and the City’ Writers Totally Missed out On

When Sex and the City ended in 2004 after six seasons, fans were mostly happy with the outcome. Over the show’s six-season run, there were diverse and interesting storylines and plenty of character development. Nearly 20 years later, fans are getting the chance to reconnect with Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes. Still, we cannot help but notice that the original series had some missed storyline opportunities. We’ve collected three of the biggest.

Charlotte York finding a job could have been a juicy storyline

When Sex and the City began, all four ladies were employed. Miranda Hobbes, Samantha Jones, and Carrie Bradshaw kept their gigs for the duration of the series. Charlotte York opted to leave her job as an art curator to focus on a potential pregnancy and a home decorating project.

Kathy Ang, Kristin Davis and Alexa Swinton | Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

Even after her divorce, Charlotte didn’t manage to land a paying gig again, and frankly, that storyline felt incomplete. Charlotte mentioned being unable to find a job exactly once. A storyline featuring her fight back into the art world, or an attempt to open her own business, would have helped give the character much more depth. We think Sex and the City writers missed an opportunity to provide Charlotte with a realistic and juicy storyline that wasn’t romance-centric.

Carrie Bradshaw and Jack Berger could have had a much more realistic conflict

Despite early promise, Carrie Bradshaw’s season 6 boyfriend, Jack Berger, was an all-around dud. Berger did bring some much-needed drama and tension to the first half of the show’s final season, but Sex and the City writers missed a golden opportunity for Carrie’s previous cheating to come back to bite her.

Early in their relationship, Berger revealed that his ex-girlfriend cheated on him. Berger was still really upset about the infidelity. A Reddit user points out that Sex and the City’s writers missed a golden opportunity to have Carrie’s history of cheating on Aidan Shaw cause problems in her relationship with Berger. The couple didn’t really need additional drama, but it certainly would have been a realistic issue to add to their other problems.

Trey MacDougal finding love should have been a ‘Sex and the City’ storyline

Trey MacDougal never got the credit he deserved. Sure, Trey was a bit dry and was never the right guy for Charlotte York, but he wasn’t a bad person. Charlotte moved on with Harry Goldenblatt, but Sex and the City fans never saw Trey move on.

Kristin Davis and Kyle MacLachlan | Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Seeing Charlotte grapple with Trey finding a woman who was a better fit for his life would have been super interesting. We can see Charlotte unraveling over Trey’s new love, even though she was happy with Harry. It feels like a missed opportunity to display why the couple was never going to work and to show Charlotte a bit unhinged. The storyline isn’t completely out of the question, though. Perhaps Trey MacDougal could show up in And Just Like That…

