3 Times Lip Readers Noticed Prince Harry Helping Meghan Markle Navigate Royal Life

Meghan Markle admittedly entered into royal life “naively.” She received no guidance or classes akin to The Princess Diaries. But, as lip readers have seen, she has, on occasion, gotten tips from Prince Harry. Ahead, check out three times the Duke of Sussex helped the Duchess of Sussex with royal life.

1. Lip reader: Prince Harry told Meghan Markle what happens on the balcony during Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Mike Marsland/WireImage

In June 2018, Meghan attended her first major event after officially joining the royal family only weeks earlier. She joined royals standings on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the sovereign’s annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour.

At the time, the U.K.’s Mirror reported an unnamed “lip-reading expert” had dissected what exactly Harry and Meghan discussed on the balcony. Harry, now 38, asked, “OK?” Meghan supposedly replied, “Yeah, are you?”

A moment later Meghan confessed to being “nervous” before Harry offered details on what to expect. “There’s the fly-past,” said before adding, “then we all look up to the sky.”

After Meghan’s balcony debut, she made a joke about the festivities, which Harry claimed in his Spare memoir, didn’t make Kate Middleton.

2. Lip reader: Meghan asked Harry about the right time to curtsy to Queen Elizabeth — ‘say when’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Harry also helped guide Meghan through another key part of royal life, curtsying. During Trooping the Colour Meghan stood among royals waiting to curtsy to Queen Elizabeth. Once again, lip readers picked up on her discretely asking Harry on the exact moment to do so.

Hello! reported Meghan had asked Harry to “say when” as they stood on the balcony. Another report had the now-mom of two asking, “Do it?” before Harry quickly replied, “Yes.” Then Meghan curtsied and Harry bowed his head as the queen arrived.

Previously, Meghan got a quick lesson on curtsying at the Royal Lodge in 2016 from Sarah Ferguson before meeting Queen Elizabeth. Meghan later re-enacted curtsying to Harry’s late grandmother during a much-talked-about scene in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries.

3. Lip reader: Prince Harry told Meghan Markle to ‘turn around’ for the national anthem during Trooping the Colour in 2019

Another example of Harry helping Meghan with royal life came in June 2019. Once again they joined the rest of the royal family for the queen’s annual birthday celebration.

Except for this time, royal watchers and lip readers noticed a brief exchange between the couple. Harry and Meghan were standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony for their first joint appearance and welcoming their now-3-year-old son, Prince Archie. Footage showed Meghan turning around to talk to Harry.

Tina Lannin, a lip-reading expert, told the U.K.’s The Sun Harry seemed to tell Meghan, “No, he hasn’t. Oh, fine. Turn around.” The footage then showed Meghan turning around and looking out at the crowd.

Meanwhile, another lip-reading expert analyzed the same footage and believed the conversation was slightly different. They believed Harry said, “Yes, that’s right. Turn around … Look,” (via Daily Mail).

So why did Harry appear to tell Meghan to “turn around”? Moments later, the national anthem began playing, which is reportedly when royals are expected to face forward.