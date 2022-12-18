3 Times Meghan Markle Lost Her Cool in Public

Meghan Markle wasn’t a stranger to celebrity gatherings and red carpet events while she was still acting before she met Prince Harry. But when she became a part of the royal family, the world spotlight shined on her and the Duchess of Sussex learned that everything she did would be watched and dissected.

Even after she and Harry stepped down as working royals, the pair remained in the limelight and cameras caught Meghan losing her cool on a few occasions.

Meghan Markle visits New Zealand House to sign a book of condolence on behalf of the royal family | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Flower incident with aide after Queen Elizabeth’s death

One incident seen around the world was when Meghan and her husband joined Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) to greet fans at Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

During the walkabout, one well-wisher gave Meghan a bouquet of flowers then seconds later a royal aide came up to take them off the duchess’s hands but she refused to hand them over. Meghan pointed to where she told the aide she was going to put them herself before turning her back on him. And social media erupted over the tense exchange.

The mourner who captured the video and posted it on Twitter wrote: “The first aide tried unsuccessfully to take the flowers from her.”

That same user then posted a second video of another aide insisting to retrieve the flowers from Meghan and even asking Harry to intervene tweeting: “The big guns had to step in when Meghan refused to let go of the flowers the first aide tried to take from her as she herself wanted to walk them over to the other tributes.”

Meghan eventually agreed to give the flowers up but didn’t look too happy about it.

Scolding employee in parking garage at event in Indianapolis

Other images of Meghan that she probably rather the public didn’t see are from a speaking engagement she had in November 2022.

The former Suits star spoke at the “Power of Women” charity benefit at the Marriott Downtown Hotel in Indianapolis.

While cameras weren’t allowed inside the event, the Daily Mail published photos of her in the hotel’s parking garage. In those snaps, Meghan looked pretty ticked off as she was pointing and appeared to be scolding one of her employees.

Conflict with Prince Harry at Princess Eugenie’s wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in attendance at Princess Eugenie’s wedding | OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP via Getty Images

Weddings are supposed to be a happy occasion and the day Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank was thought to be even more special for the Sussexes. That’s because it was the day they reportedly shared with several members of the family that they were expecting their first child.

However, there was what appeared to be a moment of conflict caught on video between the duke and duchess just before the ceremony began that ended with Meghan rolling her eyes and turning away from her hubby.

According to the Mirror, that tiff began when Harry interrupted the duchess’s conversation with Zara Tindall and Meghan did not look pleased.

A lipreader told the publication that the prince commented on how the chapel looked different from when they were married there months earlier. Meghan replied: “Yes, of course, that’s the way.” She then raised her hands in apparent exasperation and rolled her eyes before continuing her chat with Harry’s cousin.

Body language experts claimed that the duchess’s behavior toward the duke during that moment seemed to be her way of “telling off Harry and treating him like a naughty child.”