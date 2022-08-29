3 Times ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Absolutely Held a Grudge

Sister Wives star, Kody Brown, is hated by fans of the famed series. Throughout 16 seasons, Kody was difficult, demanding, and downright mean to most of his wives. Fans of the series also note that Kody is a bit of a hypocrite. The famed polygamist once suggested he doesn’t hold grudges, but there are plenty of examples of him doing just that. We’ve collected three of the most obvious ones.

Kody Brown still holds Meri Brown’s catfishing incident against her

Kody Brown and Meri Brown’s marriage was the first of the four unions to hit a rough patch. After Kody decided to “legally restructure” the family by divorcing Meri to marry his fourth wife, things between the couple got complicated. Meri Brown was caught in a catfishing scandal, which led to a complete breakdown of her marriage. Kody has spoken passionately and often about the “betrayal.”

Years after the catfishing incident, Kody still holds it against his first wife. The couple is entirely estranged but remains spiritually wed. Sister Wives fans note that Kody has no place to hold the emotional affair against Meri. The small business owner revealed that she didn’t have an intimate relationship with her husband for years before she became emotionally entangled with a Twitter user who turned out to be a fake.

Kody Brown’s feelings about Janelle are directly tied to the children they share

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, his second wife, seemed to have a perfectly amicable marriage for many years. Sister Wives fans strongly believed Janelle was the one wife who seemed well-suited for polygamy. Kody and Janelle’s mostly cordial relationship seemed to change during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, though.

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

Enraged that Janelle’s sons weren’t following his rules, Kody told Janelle to kick the boys out of the house. While Gabriel and Garrison Brown were both adults, they still lived with Janelle. She refused to send the boys packing, leading Kody to almost completely ice her out. Based on the trailer for season 17 of Sister Wives, Kody appears to be still holding a grudge over it. Janelle revealed that several of the boys were estranged from Kody. She seems to be well on her way to estrangement, too.

Kody Brown is holding a grudge against Christine for leaving him

Kody emotionally abandoned Christine Brown years before she finally decided to leave her marriage. The mother of six told People that she really knew things were over when Kody failed to show up for their daughter, Ysabel Brown when she needed him the most. She announced their separation in November 2021, weeks before Sister Wives season 16 premiered.

Throughout season 16, Kody appeared to hold everything Christine had ever said and done that didn’t “honor the family” against her. He refused to be physically intimate with her and was emotionally absent when they did spend any time together. Still, he holds a grudge about the end of the marriage. Sister Wives fans note that Kody seemed enraged during the season 16 tell-all episodes. The episodes were filmed months after Christine left Arizona.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Insists Christine Brown Told ‘Everyone’ She Was Going to Leave Him Before Telling Him