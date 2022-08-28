3 Times ‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Expressed Her Dissatisfication With Her Marriage

Sister Wives fans watched Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s marriage disintegrate in the final moments of season 16 of the series. Season 17, which premieres on TLC on September 11, will follow Christine’s journey out of Arizona. While Christine has recently admitted Kody’s behavior during Ysabel Brown’s spinal surgery was the “last straw” for her, Kody’s third wife expressed her displeasure with her marriage many times before that moment. We’ve collected three of the most blatant examples.

In season 1 of ‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed that she didn’t like having her ‘boat rocked’

In season 1 of Sister Wives, Christine was in a pretty vulnerable state. Not only was she pregnant with her sixth and final child, but she was navigating the courtship process as a sister wife for the very first time. For 16 years, Christine was the youngest and final wife. That all changed in 2010 when Kody met Robyn Brown.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown on ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

In the series premiere, Christine admitted that she wasn’t sold on the idea of adding a fourth wife to the family. She noted that she didn’t like to “rock the boat” and didn’t care to have her “boat rocked,” either. Robyn’s sudden appearance in the Brown family’s life certainly rocked the boat.

In season 14, Christine Brown vetoed living in one house again

While Christine was unhappy with her family’s dynamic for several years before she began truly voicing her opinions, things seemed to start unraveling when the Brown family moved to Arizona. In recent interviews, Christine revealed that she learned she was acting as a single person for a long time and was quite capable of being on her own after moving to Arizona. She made those feelings known in a roundabout way when discussing the Coyote Pass property the family planned to develop.

In season 14, when the Browns began discussing plans for their Coyote Pass property, Christine vetoed the idea of living in one large house. She made it clear that she had no desire to cohabitate with the rest of the family ever again. Robyn Brown and Janelle Brown were open to Kody’s plan.

In season 15 of ‘Sister Wives’ Christine revealed that she didn’t think she could ‘do marriage’ with Kody any longer

In season 15 of Sister Wives, things became unbearable for Christine Brown. After telling Kody Brown that she wanted to move back to Utah, he seemed on board with the idea. He brought the concept to the other wives, only to have Janelle Brown push back against the notion of moving.

When Kody and the wives revealed that they would not be entertaining another move at the moment, Christine broke down. Sobbing, she walked away from the family and was later confronted by Meri Brown. In one of the rawest moments of the reality TV series thus far, Christine said that she couldn’t “do marriage” with Kody. At the time, the emotional outburst took her family and Sister Wives fans by surprise. Looking back, it’s clear that Christine’s resentment had been building for some time.

Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Discovery Press

Season 17 of Sister Wives is set to premiere on September 11. Christine’s digital cooking show, Cooking with Just Christine, is set to drop a second season on the same date. Christine’s cooking series is available on TLC’s website.

