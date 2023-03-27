3 Topics Meghan Markle Could Include in Her Memoir

Following the release of Prince Harry‘s tell-all memoir Spare, there are reports that his wife, Meghan Markle, is now working on her own memoir.

Unlike Harry, Meghan didn’t grow up in a royal family but it’s pretty much a guarantee that a good portion of her book will focus on her 18 months as a working royal. Here’s what specifics the Duchess of Sussex could include in her autobiography.

Meghan Markle smiling at the the National Service of Thanksgiving during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations | Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal wedding to Prince Harry

If the reports are accurate and Meghan is writing a book she will of course include a bit about her royal wedding to the prince.

The pair tied the knot on May 19, 2018, in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of 600 guests. In addition, thousands of well-wishers gathered outside the chapel and millions more tuned in from around globe to see them say “I do.”

The former Suits star has spoken about their wedding during interviews as well as in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. Because it was such an important day in her life and also the day she officially became a member of Britain’s most famous family, it’s something that will be included in any memoir she writes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart following their wedding in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle | Owen Humphries – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

On Sept. 8, 2022, the Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II died in a statement that read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Following her death, the monarch’s body was taken from Balmoral Castle to Westminster Hall for a lying-in-State period. Days later, her funeral was held at Westminster Abbey followed by a committal service.

If Meghan writes a book she could talk about participating in the sad and historic processions, and how Harry dealt with his grandmother’s death behind closed doors.

Meghan Markle at Westminster Abbey during The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

King Charles III’s coronation

A royal commentator believes that Meghan would write about something that hasn’t actually happened yet: King Charles III’s coronation.

London-based broadcaster Joshua Rom told Fox LiveNow: “[The Sussexes] need to continue their links to the institution, they have planned to have future projects — Meghan reportedly has a book in the works. What better material than a coronation where they’re confronting their past after everything that is going on and they’re confronting the royal family head-on at a pivotal moment? … Their only currency is bashing the royal family. They want to retain links to the family, and that’s the only reason people are interested in them. They’re benefitting monetarily with their links to the institution.”

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they received an invite to the coronation on May 6 saying: “[They have] recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”