‘Sex and the City’: 3 Characters From Other Shows That Could Have Been Good Friends With the Group

Sex and the City was, at its core, about the friendship between four unique women. Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York, and Samantha Jones were meant to represent four different types of women. Charlotte’s old-fashioned thoughts were the perfect contrast to sexually-liberated Samantha and the workaholic Miranda. Carrie, a free spirit, was grounded by her more goal-oriented friends. While the pals were an ideal fit for each other, other TV characters could have easily been dropped into the group. We’ve picked three.

Jamie Buchman had the background to fit in with the ‘Sex and the City’ friend group

Mad About You character, Jamie Buchman, was already settled into life with her husband, Paul Buchman, when fans met her in 1992. If Jamie hadn’t met Paul at a random New York City newsstand, we could see her fitting in with Carrie and her friends on Sex and the City.

Paul, Murray, and Jamie Buchman | Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The fictitious New York City resident had something in common with each group member. Jamie was ambitious and driven, just like Miranda. She was a bit more serious and goal-oriented than most people and knew how to organize an event. She was also an Ivy League graduate, albeit she graduated from Harvard’s rival, Yale. Jamie and Samantha could have connected over their public relations backgrounds. She even had something in common with Carrie and Charlotte. Before snagging Paul, Jamie dated a string of less-than-ideal men. The three ladies could have bonded over their bad dates. It could have made for a few interesting Sex and the City episodes.

Gabrielle Solis’ modeling career would have been of interest to Carrie and her pals

Gabrielle Solis was one of the main characters on Desperate Housewives. While her entire story played out on Wisteria Lane, far from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, Gabrielle didn’t start off in the suburbs. In fact, she once lived in New York. It’s where she met her husband. Presumably, she ran in influential circles and visited the hottest restaurants and bars while living in New York. We can imagine her waiting in a bathroom line behind Carrie Bradshaw.

Eva Longoria as Gabrielle Solis | Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

With her modeling background and interest in social climbing, Gabrielle likely would have felt right at home in Sex and the City with Samantha Jones. Her affair with John would have led to some serious side-eye from Miranda, but Samantha and Carrie would have totally understood. Charlotte would have acted aghast but would have understood Gabrielle at a core level. After all, Charlotte hooked up with a landscaper while married to Trey MacDougal. At the very least, they had that in common.

Rachel Green’s upbringing and career would have allowed her to integrate into the ‘Sex and the City’ group seamlessly

Rachel Green came a long way in 10 seasons on Friends. From the moment she stepped foot into Central Perk to the series’ final moments, she was a little different from her friends. Despite growing up with Monica Geller and Ross Geller, Rachel seemed a bit more interested in the finer things in life. We could see her befriending Carrie Bradshaw.

Rachel Green | NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

When you think about it, Rachel could have integrated into the Sex and the City friend group without anyone missing a beat. Her upper-class upbringing makes her feel like someone who would have been good friends with Charlotte. Her interest in clothes and shoes and her later career in fashion would have likely made her interesting to Carrie and Samantha. Rachel probably would have been a bit too flighty for Miranda, though.

