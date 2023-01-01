3 Unpopular ‘Gilmore Girls’ Opinions That We Are Almost Afraid to Share

Gilmore Girls remains popular more than 20 years after it premiered. Netflix has given the show new life, and a podcast dedicated to the series is drawing in even more new viewers. Gilmore Girls fans are among the most loyal, and fans largely agree on the big topics. We have some unpopular Gilmore Girls opinions, though. Some of these hot takes are so controversial that we are almost afraid to share them.

It might be an unpopular ‘Gilmore Girls’ opinion, but Luke Danes wasn’t a great partner to Lorelai Gilmore

Luke Danes is beloved by most Gilmore Girls fans. Lorelai and Luke are still considered the endgame couple of the entire series. While it was certainly satisfying to see Luke and Lorelai finally get together, we have doubts about the couple’s compatibility. All told, Luke could have been a better partner to Lorelai.

Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Scott Patterson as Luke Danes | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Luke was surly and tended to run from his feelings. There were also several moments during his relationship with Lorelai when she would have been totally in the right to dump him. He bought a house without telling her, kept his daughter a secret from her, then iced her out and bailed on her when her family became, expectedly, difficult. Frankly, despite his eccentricities, Jason Stiles was a more dedicated partner to Lorelai than Luke ever was.

Paris Geller and Doyle McMaster’s relationship made no sense

In season 5 of Gilmore Girls, Rory’s best friend, Paris Geller, got involved with Doyle McMaster, the editor of the Yale Daily News. Doyle seemed like a really solid counterpart for Paris. While he was similarly driven, he wasn’t as abrasive as Paris and was much more diplomatic. It might be an unpopular Gilmore Girls opinion, but we think the couple’s relationship made a lot of sense, but not for longterm partnership.

Paris Geller, Doyle McMaster, and Rory Gilmore | Suzanne Hanover/ Netflix

The couple ended up married with children. That didn’t make much sense for someone like Paris, who didn’t seem particularly interested in romance or domesticity. Their divorce in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life was a satisfying ending, but we would have preferred if they had broken up before they made it down the aisle.

Jess Mariano’s character development wasn’t all that impressive

Many Gilmore Girls fans swoon over Jess Mariano, Rory Gilmore’s season 3 boyfriend. Jess made a bid for Rory the second he showed up in Stars Hollow and eventually won her heart. He left her without explanation just as Rory graduated from Chilton after trying to pressure her into having sex. Jess, as a teen, wasn’t a great partner and was pretty terrible to everyone in town. Still, fans argue his character development was impressive.

Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore in a scene from ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Neil Jacobs/Netflix

Was it really, though? Much of that character development happened off-screen. We can argue that his “character development” is more theoretical than verifiable. All we really know is that he wrote a book and came back to show Rory. Aside from that, we know little about Jess’ life outside of Stars Hollow. It might be an unpopular Gilmore Girls opinion, but we think Logan Huntzberger showed more character development in season 7 of Gilmore Girls than Jess did.