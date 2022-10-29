3 Ways Meri Brown’s Life Would Be Better if She Left Kody Brown

Meri Brown and Christine Brown have taken much different paths, despite both suffering through decades of an unhappy marriage to the same man. Unhappy in her marriage, Christine opted to leave. Meri Brown has decided to double down. She insists that she is still committed to her polygamist marriage, despite her husband, Kody Brown, making it clear that he is not interested in rebuilding a romantic relationship with her. Meri’s dedication to a loveless marriage has frustrated Sister Wives for years because they think Meri Brown’s life could be better without Kody. So, what would be better for Meri if she left Kody?

The end of their spiritual union may free her to explore a new relationship

Meri has been holding onto a marriage that no longer serves her. Since her 2015 catfishing scandal, things have only gotten progressively worse. Both she and Kody admit that they are mostly estranged. Still, Meri seems stuck. The mother of one remains attached to Kody, despite his declaration that he doesn’t wish to be with her.

If Meri just let go, she could free herself up to find love again, perhaps a monogamous one. From what we have seen on Sister Wives, monogamy would better suit her attachment style. One Reddit user argues that Meri might be “punishing” herself for “cheating” on Kody back in 2015. If that’s true, she’s likely denying herself the chance to be truly happy. Despite her flaws, we believe Meri deserves to find someone she meshes with. She deserves to be part of a family that won’t completely shun her.

Leaving Kody Brown could open up new career opportunities for Meri

Kody Brown’s brand is on the decline. In recent years, Sister Wives fans have been angered by Kody’s attitude, treatment of his wives, and emotional tantrums. In fact, anyone directly associated with Kody will likely see their personal brand suffer by proxy.

Meri Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

If Meri opted to leave Kody, we feel confident that more career opportunities would suddenly open up for her. Meri is a pretty interesting person on her own. She owns a small business, and we are confident fans would watch Meri navigate her life at her inn if she was no longer associated with Kody. It worked for Christine, at the very least. After leaving her plural marriage, Christine launched a solo cooking show with TLC. Mer could easily host a solo show, too. She’d need to leave the ghost of her marriage first, though.

‘Sister Wives’ fans think leaving would let Meri heal from the trauma of her marriage

Meri Brown’s life hasn’t been an easy one. From what we know, Meri has dealt with infertility while watching her husband have child after child with his other wives. She was ousted as Kody’s legal wife by his fourth wife and was objectively shunned by her other sister wives. Whether you love her or hate her, Meri has suffered some significant trauma. We don’t think she can work through that while she’s still attached to Kody, no matter how precariously.

It’s possible that, without false hope of repairing her marriage, Meri would be forced to face what she’s been through. Perhaps an official spiritual divorce would help her process her trauma and allow her to live a happier, healthier life moving forward.

As it stands, Meri remains committed to staying in the Brown family, despite Kody’s assertion that she is free to go. Still, we think some aspects of her life would get better if she were to step away. At least, that’s the sense we get from what has been shown on Sister Wives.

