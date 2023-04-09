3 Wholesome and Cute ‘Sex and the City’ Moments

Sex and the City could be described in a lot of different ways. It was provocative, it was sultry, and it was funny. Very few people would describe the show about a sex columnist as “wholesome,” though. Even though it’s certainly not the first word that comes to mind when we think of the series, Sex and the City did have some seriously wholesome moments. We’ve collected our three favorites.

Magda was stern, but she offered a seriously wholesome ‘Sex and the City’ moment

Miranda Hobbes’ housekeeper turned nanny was a motherly figure in many ways. While stern, Magda also seemed to understand Miranda and cared deeply for Brady Hobbes. In the season 6 finale, “Part Deux,” she offered up one of the most wholesome Sex and the City moments of the entire series.

Miranda and Steve Brady’s mother, Mary Brady, never saw eye-to-eye, but Miranda still took Mary on when she could no longer live alone. In the series finale, Miranda frantically searched for Mary after she got out of the house. After finding her and bringing her home, she bathed, put her to bed, and sat down to work. Magda walked up to Miranda and told her, “What you did. That is love. You love.” Miranda was never good with emotional moments, but Magda offered her exactly what she needed in that moment.

Samantha Jones flexed her friendship muscles in ‘Sex and the City: The Movie’

Samantha Jones wasn’t a particularly emotional person. She was sexually liberated and seemed to shy away from the “emotional chow-chow,” in her romantic relationships. However, she was happy to go out of her way for her friends. She went completely out of her comfort zone in Sex and the City: The Movie.

After Carrie Bradshaw was jilted at the altar, Samantha turned the couple’s would-be honeymoon into a girls’ trip. When Carrie refused to eat, she let her be until the next morning, when she came in and spoonfed the despondent Carrie. The moment between two friends was nearly silent, but it was one of the most wholesome scenes in the franchise’s history.

Carrie Bradshaw offered her theory on where dimples come from

Carrie Bradshaw was the funniest of her pals. The sex columnist offered her take on everything from sex to dating to reproductive health. Still, her thoughts on where dimples come from was among her most wholesome moments in Sex and the City.

After learning she was pregnant, Miranda wanted to have sex with a date but was concerned that a sexual encounter could “dent the baby.” Carrie calmed her friend’s nerves by asking, “Where do you think dimples come from?” Carrie’s theory isn’t correct, but it was still funny, and it certainly made Miranda laugh. Around 20% to 30% of the world’s population has dimples, making them rare. They are inherited.

Sure, you don’t necessarily think of Sex and the City as a wholesome show, but there were moments when the four pals really showed up for each other. We love these moments, and we are looking forward to more in season 2 of And Just Like That…