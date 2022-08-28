4 Best Historical Fantasy K-Dramas to Watch After ‘Alchemy of Souls’

Sadly, Alchemy of Souls has ended after 20 episodes on Netflix. While the popular fantasy K-drama leaves more to be explored as an Alchemy of Souls Season 2 has been confirmed, fans have to wait a while. The new season will not premiere until December. Until then, fans can get their fix with some of the best historical fantasy K-dramas with magic, drama, and romance.

‘Mirror of the Witch’ is inspired by a historical Korean book

There are a few requirements when looking for K-dramas that fit the vibe of Alchemy of Souls. The K-drama has elements of the supernatural, magic, or the unordinary. Its storyline also needs a historical setting with a twinge of romance. The 2016 K-drama, Mirror of the Witch, is a perfect fit. It is also titled Secret Healer.

Inspired by a Korean book Dongui Bogam from the Joseon Dynasty, Mirror of the Witch tells the story of a magical and complex birth. The Royal Queen cannot have a child and seeks the help of a shaman who advises her to deceive a young shaman named Hae-ran (Jung In-seon).

Hae-ran sleeps with the King, and her fetus is transported to the Queen using black magic. She is is aware of the tragic fate of the Queen’s future twins. Crown Prince Soonhwae (Yeo Hoe-hyun) and princess Yeon-hee (Kim Sae-ron) are born, but the princess is abandoned because of a curse.

With the help of another shaman, she grows up to be a beautiful lady but isolated in a home covered with talismans. She soon meets a young scholar named Heo Jun (Yoon Shi-yoon) and seeks to help Yeon-hee lift her curse. Mirror of the Witch is available on Viki.

‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ tells the story of star-crossed love in one of the best historical fantasy K-dramas

Adapted from a novel of the same name, Lovers of the Red Sky takes place in the era of the Dan dynasty. The intertwined fate of the two leading characters makes its storyline one of the best historical fantasy K-dramas. It begins years before when the shamans seal a powerful demon named Ma Wang in a portrait of the king.

Actor Ahn Hyo-seop stars as Ha Ram, who lost his sight during the ceremony and grew up to be an astrologer with red eyes. On that same night, Hong Cheon-gi, played by Kim Yoo-jung, regains her sight. Years later, their destined lives intertwine as the demon is in danger of wreaking havoc again as one prince seeks power.

The fantasy element continues as Cheon-gi inherits her father’s magical abilities and is a divine painter capable of sealing away the demon. Meanwhile, Ha Ram seeks revenge in the shadows but falls in love with Cheon-gi.

Lovers of the Red Sky is available on Viki.

‘The Scholar Who Walks the Night’ is an undeniable fan favorite in the historical fantasy genre

It seems almost impossible not to include The Scholar Who Walks the Night in a list of the best historical fantasy K-dramas. Based on a manhwa of the same name, the 2015 K-drama is on every new fan’s must-watch list. Set in the Joseon dynasty, Jo Yang-sun (Lee Yu-bi) comes from a noble family. Their reputation is tarnished when her father is accused of treason.

To make money, she dresses as a man to work as a bookseller and crosses paths with a scholar named Kim Sung-yeol (Lee Joon-gi). Sung-yeol begins to notice Yang-sun’s secret and promises to keep it if she can find a particular book. The twist to The Scholar Who Walks the Night is that Sung-yeol is a vampire. He job is to destroy vampires that cause a threat.

He is still burdened with the guilt of losing his first lover. His mission is to destroy a powerful vampire named Gwi (Lee Soo-hyuk). Over time as Gwi causes mayhem, Sung-yeol and Yang-sun begin to develop feelings.

The Scholar Who Walks the Night is available on Viki.

‘Arthdal Chronicles’ has more whimsical fantasy compared to ‘Alchemy of Souls’

One of the top historical fantasy K-dramas to watch if a fan of Alchemy of Souls is Netflix’s other popular drama, Arthdal Chronicles. The 2019 drama is named Korea’s first ancient fantasy drama in the Bronze era.

Fans explore the whimsical land of Arthdal. Eunseom (Song Joong-ki) is destined to bring chaos and destruction to the land. His life is riddled with his mother’s battles to save him but leads Eunseom’s life to be full of turmoil. He finds himself back in Athdal.

Meanwhile, Tagon (Jang Dong-Gun) is one of the most powerful warriors of the land. He helped pave the way for prosperity. With his immense influence, he hopes to become the first king. Rounding out the K-drama story is the female lead, Tanya (Kim Ji-won). She is the successor of the Wahan Tribe but has the same fate as Eunseom.

Arthdal Chronicles tells the story of the land as there is a power struggle. The characters experience danger, battle, love, and friendship. The drama is available on Netflix and is confirmed for a second season.

