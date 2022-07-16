4 Best K-Dramas to Watch During Summer 2022

With the sweltering heat, pool days, ice cream, and tanning by the beach, a good K-drama is a must in the summer. What genre of K-dramas work best for the hot vacation season? Crime thrillers full of murder mysteries, serial killers, and more are not well suited. Instead, passionate romances, fun comedy, and heartwarming moments make for the best K-dramas for Summer 2022.

‘True Beauty’ is the best K-drama when it comes to fun teen romance

The teen genre of K-dramas is a guilty pleasure for many fans. With School 2017, Orange Marmalade, and Extraordinary You being some classics, there is one that has risen to be a top hit. In 2020, True Beauty became a knockout success about a female character going through a Cinderella story.

Im Ju-kyung (Moon Ga-young) is an ordinary teen but has become the subject of bullying due to her poor looks, glasses, and skin. When her family moves back to their old neighborhood, it is her chance to start over. With the help of makeup and Youtube, she revamps herself to become the school’s new goddess.

She quickly makes best friends but develops a rivalry with the top handsome student, Lee Su-ho (Cha Eun-woo). Ju-kyung battles between her new popularity and keeping her real looks a secret. Along the way, she captures the attention of the school bad boy, Han Seo-jun (Hwang In-youp).

Ju-kyung gets caught in a complex love triangle. The two male characters are former best friends turned rivals. But growing feelings cause turmoil, and Ju-kyung’s secret being revealed. True Beauty is available to stream on Viki.

‘Jinxed at First’ tells the story of polar opposites who fall in love

Jinxed at First is one of the newest additions of 2022 and becoming one of the best K-dramas of the season. Based on a Kakao webtoon created by author Han Ji-hye and illustrator Goo Seul, the K-drama stars K-Pop idol Seohyun as Lee Seul-bi and Na In-woo as Gong Soo-kwang.

The KBS K-drama has a bit of everything for a tantalizing summer watch. Soo-kwang sells fish at the market but makes it a point to avoid anyone and everyone. He is cursed with bad luck after meeting Seul-bi years ago. His once bright future was changed in an instant.

Meanwhile, Seul-bi has a remarkable ability to see people’s future with one touch. With her mother having the same ability, they were held captive by a CEO. With the chance to escape, Seul-bi reunites with Soo-kwang after seven years.

Jinxed at First is available to stream on Viki.

‘Our Beloved Summer’ became Netflix’s best K-drama fans could not stop talking about

Recently, Netflix has developed several astounding K-dramas, especially regarding real romance. In 2022, actors Choi Woo-sik and Kim Da-mi starred in the coming-of-age romance K-drama, Our Beloved Summer.

The K-drama focused on the unlikely romance between Choi Ung and Kook Yeon-soo that developed in high school during the filming of a documentary about the two. They had a long-term relationship into their adult years until a bad breakup. Years later, the documentary goes viral. They are forced to remeet and film a new video together.

Despite years apart, Choi Ung and Yeon-soo still harbor ill feelings toward each other. But along the way, what was left of their love for each other begins to blossom again. Our Beloved Summer was praised as one of the best K-dramas for its realistic depiction of what it means to fall in and out of love.

Our Beloved Summer is available on Netflix.

‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ is a worthwhile summer drama about unsuspecting love

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was the talk of the town during and after its debut on Netflix in 2021. It was the highest-rated series in cable television history, ranking first with every episode. Based on a movie, Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-a) had it all and worked as a respected dentist in Seoul. But when her boss throws away ethics for money, she quits and takes a break to a beachside town.

Unsure of where to head next, she decides to open her own clinic in town. On her first day, she meets the town’s do-it-all handyman, Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho). They butt heads and dislike each other from the get-go. It takes time for the city girl to adapt to rural town life and its overly kind residents.

Along the way, she starts to see Du-sik in a different light, and so does he. Romance and butterflies blossom, but Du-sik has his dark past he is trying to escape from. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha gained further fame due to Kim’s scandal involving an ex-girlfriend as fans rallied behind the actor and his career.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is available on Netflix.

