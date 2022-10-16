4 Best K-Dramas to Watch if You Like ‘Alchemy of Souls’

The fantasy K-drama, Alchemy of Souls left a lasting impression on fans with its riveting story of magic, love, and dark secrets. While plenty of dramas fit the same bill and take place in a historical setting, dramas like Hotel Del Luna satisfy any fan’s need to watch a storyline with a budding romance that takes place in a world beyond humanity.

Actor Lee Jin-wook in ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’ K-drama | via tvN

‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’ is worth the watch for fans looking for a compelling dark mystery

Get ready for a complex love story set across time in a supernatural setting. Bulgasal: Immortal Souls tells the story of two main characters with a treacherous fates. Actor Lee Jin-wook stars as Dan Hwal. Born in the Joseon Dynasty, he served as a military officer tasked with erasing evidence of the previous dynasty. Due to his bloodshed, he was cursed to live as an immortal. He is a Bulgasal who feeds on human blood.

RELATED: ‘Alchemy of Souls’: Meet the Main Cast and Their Best Known K-Dramas

Actor Kwon Nara plays the role of Min Sang-woon / Kim Hwa-yeon. She was once immortal for over 600 years, but one event turned her human. She now lives on the down low, and she wants to enact revenge. Dan Hwal looks to regain his soul and end a longtime mystery.

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls is available on Netflix.

‘Hotel Del Luna’ is a long-standing K-drama favorite ‘Alchemy of Souls’ fans will love

The 2019 romantic comedy Hotel Del Luna is a K-drama staple. Actor and idol IU plays the role of Jang Man-wol, a woman with a bloody past who is cursed to live a long life as the manager of Hotel Del Luna. The hotel is not visible to humans, and its guests are spirits who need help to move on to the afterlife.

RELATED: 4 Best Forbidden Romance K-Dramas for a Sizzling Summer 2022

Alchemy of Souls fans will find the K-drama enticing thanks to its mystical setting and otherworldly feel. Man-wol soon meets Gu Chan-sung, played by Yeo Jin-goo. He is educated and handsome and must work at Hotel Del Luna due to his father’s deal. As he changes Man-wol, the hotel’s secret and the mystery of its owner come to light.

Hotel Del Luna is available on Netflix.

‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’ has a gumiho fall in love with his long-lost love

The fated love story between its two leading characters was an aspect of the Alchemy of Souls K-drama that fans enjoyed. For fans who want a good star-crossed romance challenged by otherworldly forces and fantasy, Tale of the Nine-Tailed is the answer. The 2020 K-drama uses a character from Korean lore; a nine-tailed fox called a gumiho.

Lee Dong-wook stars and Lee Yeon, a demoted mountain god and gumiho. He now works in the human world and helps eradicate spirits who pose a threat. A TV producer named Yi Ah-eum, played by Jo Bo-ah, confirms his existence. Their stores are fated as Lee Yeon once saved her as a child.

RELATED: ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’: What Happened to Lee Rang and How Will He Return for Season 2?

Lee Yeon and Ah-eum begin a journey as she learns more about the fantasy world. It is soon revealed that the two characters have a history that determines the world’s fate. Tale of the Nine-Tailed is in the process of creating a second season.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed is available on Viki.

‘A Korean Odyssey’ K-drama and ‘Alchemy of Souls’ were written by the Hong Sisters

While the Hong Sisters wrote Alchemy of Souls, it is not the only popular K-drama they are responsible for. Another K-drama classic is the 2019’s A Korean Odyssey. A Monkey King named Son Oh-gong, played by Lee Seung-gi, has been imprisoned for years. Until one day, a little girl who can see spirits is tricked into letting him free.

Oh-gong entices her with the promise to save her when she utters his name. Once free, he erases her memories. In the present day, Jin Seon-mi, played by Oh Yeon-seo, is all grown up. She owns a real estate company specializing in exorcisms. One day, she meets Oh-gong and reveals she never forgot. While having a combative relationship, Oh-gong learns Seon-mi is hunted as anyone who eats her flesh will become immortal.

He stays by her side unwillingly, but their lives intertwine as evil grows and their feelings for each other develop further.

A Korean Odyssey is available on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Scholar Who Walks the Night’ and 2 Historical K-Dramas With a Fantasy Element to Watch