4 Best Medical K-Dramas to Stream on Netflix

Netflix has developed a library of K-dramas in every genre. For fans looking for riveting love stories, Netflix has plenty, from love triangles to a few teen romances and more. But streaming platform seems to be lacking in the medical K-dramas department. Thankfully, the Life K-drama and other available medical K-dramas on Netflix are some of the best.

Lee Dong-wook and Cho Seung-woo in medical K-drama ‘Life’ | via JTBC

‘Live Up to Your Name’ combines historical characters in the modern world

The 2017 K-drama, Live Up to Your Name, combines time travel with some history and medical drama. Heo Im (Kim Nam-gil) is a skilled acupuncture in the Joseon era. While working for the people during the day, he makes most of his wealth, treating the elite and wealthy at night. He gets sudden anxiety when he is called to treat a migraine for the King. But it is taken the wrong way, and he is charged with treason.

On the run, he is shot with arrows and falls into the river to his death. But instead of dying, Heo Im finds himself in modern Seoul. While having time traveled, he is unsure of where or how to navigate his new reality. Heo Im soon meets Choi Yeon-kyung (Kim Ah-joong), a cardiothoracic fellow surgeon.

The medical K-drama, Live Up to Your Name is available on Netflix.

‘Chocolate’ is one of the best and most recognized medical K-dramas

Chocolate is a whirlwind and beautiful love story between two characters who meet by fate again. While Chocolate is a ‘drama,’ it is still considered one of the best medical K-dramas that is available on Netflix. Lee Kang (Yoon Kye-sang) grew up in an ordinary seaside town and dreamed of pursuing his passion of becoming a chef. But life had other plans, and he became a skilled neurosurgeon.

Meanwhile, Moon Cha-young (Ha Ji-Won) visited the same seaside town as a child. Her fondest memory is when she visited a small restaurant and had a meal cooked by Lee Kang. It led her to be inspired to become a chef. Lee Kang and Cha-young remeet at a hospice ward.

Fans can watch Chocolate on Netflix.

‘Life’ is the best medical K-drama on Netflix where a doctor and CEO collide

Tale of the Nine-Tailed star Lee Dong-wook starred in the 2018 medical K-drama, Life. He stars as the lead character Ye Jin-woo, an emergency medical doctor at Sangkook University Hospital. Jin-woo dedicates his life to protecting and saving his patients. He soon learns the hospital’s director put aside government subsidy money into his personal bank account. In a turn of events, the director dies from falling off his rooftop. The death is considered an accident, but Jin-woo suspects differently.

He soon rivals the new president, Koo Seung-hyo (Cho Seung-woo). Seung-hyo is a cold-hearted businessman and sees the hospital as a way to make a profit. While advised otherwise, he plans to transfer three of the hospital’s departments. Along the way, he comes to experience the dark side of dealing with patient death coverups and more.

Life is available to stream on Netflix.

‘Hosptial Playlist’ tells the story of lifelong friends working at the same hospital

While Hospital Playlist is considered the ultimate ‘Slice of Life’ K-drama that went on for two seasons, it is also the best medical K-drama from Netflix. The drama centers around a group of friends who met in 1999 in medical school. They grow up and become doctors at Yulje Medical Hospital.

Lee Ik-jun (Jo Jung-suk) is an assistant professor in general surgery specializing in liver transplants. He has a son as he deals with his deteriorating marriage. Meanwhile, Ahn Jeong-won (Yoo Yeon-seok), an assistant professor of pediatric surgery, secretly plans to become a priest. Kim Jun-wan (Jung Kyung-ho) is an associate professor of cardiothoracic surgery and standoffish to some.

Yang Seok-hyeong (Kim Dae-myung) is introverted and an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology. Chae Song-hwa (Jeon Mi-do) is the only female and an associate professor of neurosurgery. The friends go through the trials of life and love while holding onto their strong friendship and weekly sessions as a band.

