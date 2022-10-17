4 of the Best Spicy Kiss Scenes From 2022 K-Dramas

A good K-drama romance is not complete without the two lead characters sharing a kiss. In 2022, fans have gotten more than a fair share of great romance storylines, from a boss and his employee to teen love. Fans also cannot forget the borderline rated-R scene from Money Heist: Korea. But some kiss scenes from 2022 K-dramas have raised the heat and caused a few fans to blush.

‘Bad and Crazy’ has an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend share one of the best 2022 K-drama kiss scenes

Bad and Crazy is a fun spin on a crime K-drama. Su-yeol (Lee Dong-wook) is a less-than-perfect cop and would instead give in to bribes to get a promotion. Along the way, a mysterious figure named K (Wi Ha-joon) seeks to rectify his idea of justice as Su-yeol gets caught in a murder conspiracy.

But the K-drama has a romance element as Su-yeol’s ex-girlfriend and detective, Lee Hui Gyeom (Han Ji-eun), is also helping with the case. The two did not end their relationship on good terms. But in Bad and Crazy Episode 7, their new close ties while working the case leads to sparks again. The kiss scene is swoon-worthy after Hui Gyeom gets flustered while bandaging a cut for Su-yeol.

In a flurry of emotions, Su-yeol stops her from walking away, looks into her eyes, and brings her in for a kiss. While surprised, Hui Gyeom is the one to take the plunge and initiate a deeper kiss. A kiss that leads her to straddle him on the chair.

‘The Law Cafe’ has a two-episode double-whammy kiss scene

The comedic and fourth wall break K-drama, The Law Cafe, centers on two former friends and lawyers. Kim Yu-ri (Lee Se-young) is a devoted lawyer who gives it up to open a cafe that offers legal advice. But the landlord of the building is Kim Jeong-ho (Lee Seung-gi), a former lawyer who now lives off of his building’s rent. When the two friends remeet, they bicker but catch feelings.

The Law Cafe has captured attention for its steamy kiss scene in episode 12, which follows into the next episode. It all begins when Jeong-ho confronts Yu-ri about his childhood crush on her. In response, he reveals the truth about his feelings, leading to a kiss.

But what makes the kiss one of the best is how it plays out. Fans see the two characters stumble their way into the apartment. As they kiss, Yu-ri picks her up by the waist, sets her on the bed, and they continue their kiss. The scene then spills over into the next episode as they are close to getting rid of their clothes before they are interrupted.

The 2022 K-drama ‘Business Proposal’ shocked fans with the second-lead couple’s kiss scene

Business Proposal was a big hit as it almost perfectly embodied the original webtoon story. While fans were hooked on the boss and employee falling in love story, the second-lead couple also had their winning points. There is no denying the almost rated-R kiss between Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong), and Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop) was tough to beat. The K-drama had another noteworthy kiss.

Jin Young-seo (Seol In-ah) begins to fall for Tae-moo’s assistant and friend, Cha Sung-hoon (Kim Min-kyu). While she once had a steamy fantasy and first kiss, nothing compares to their second kiss. Sung-hoon tells Young-seo there is no longer a need to draw the line, and he will make sure she never forgets. They kiss, but what got fans was Sung-hoon’s passion as he whips off his glasses and gives Young-seo his all.

The best kiss of 2022 goes to ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2 K-drama

Sometimes even K-dramas have their meta moments. In Park Min-young’s Love in Contract, her charactYumi’somes extremely flustered when she watches the jaw-dropping kiss between Yu-mi (Kim Go-eun) and Babi (JinYoung) in Yumi’s Cells Season 2. She has every right, as the kiss scene in the 2022 K-drama takes the cake as the best.

For the second season, Yu-mi is getting over her first-season breakup. She also learns her co-worker, Babi, has a crush on her. When Yu-mi decides to give him a chance after realizing her feelings, they soon have their first kiss in episode 3.

Inside his car, they share a kiss that even the most seasoned fans would have flushed. The kiss is sensual and spicy by all means as they become entangled in each other’s arms in a tight space. But the K-drama has more kissing scenes that depict their attraction to each other.

