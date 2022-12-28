4 of the Best Streaming Shows of 2022

We’re only a few days away from a new year, but before we say goodbye to 2022 forever, let’s revel in some of the best streaming shows entertainment had to offer this year. From Stranger Things to Severance to House of the Dragon, streaming platforms gave us plenty of top-tier content. Here are four of the best streaming shows of 2022.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ lands on our list of best shows of 2022. | Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ returned after an extended hiatus

When Stranger Things Season 3 ended, no one knew it would be almost three very long years before we joined the folks of Hawkins, Indiana, again. However, the wait was worth it when showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer gave everyone a supersized season with lovable new characters. We’re now only one season away from learning how it all ends with Eleven, Hopper, and the rest of the gang as they battle Henry/Vecna/One in what promises to be an epic conclusion. Stranger Things easily lands on the top of my list of best streaming shows, and it’s one I return to again and again.

Check out Stranger Things Seasons 1-4, currently available on Netflix.

Apple TV’s ‘Severance’ earned a spot on our list

For a show as good as Severance, I’m often surprised at how little I hear people talk about it. I only recently discovered it myself and was more than a little annoyed that I didn’t catch more marketing for the series. Severance stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and others in this dark comedy directed by Ben Stiller. It focuses on a group of workers at a mysterious company whose memories have all been surgically divided between work and their personal lives. While it contains plenty of humorous moments, Severance dips its toe into liminal horror and often leaves the viewer with a creepy, unsettling feeling. We don’t know a release date for season 2, but according to Production Weekly, Stiller said filming would begin in October 2022 and last through May 2023.

Severance streams exclusively on Apple TV.

‘House of the Dragon’ brought us back into the world of the Targaryens

Please raise your hand if you felt personally victimized by the Game of Thrones series finale. If you’re like me, then the ending of Game of Thrones left you with a bad taste in your mouth. However, HBO decided to give the world created by George R. R. Martin another chance with House of the Dragon.

This series takes place thousands of years before the events in Game of Thrones and focuses on the history of House Targaryen. It stars Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and of course, all of their dragons. Plus, if you enjoyed the dragons in the original series, House of the Dragon is a must-watch.

Stream it on HBO Max.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ returned for season 3

It’s no secret that I will forever have a soft spot for Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. Based on the comics by Gerard Way, the series follows a family of dysfunctional superheroes who continue to try and save the world again and again. Season 3 returned in June 2022 and features one of the best dance scenes to ever hit Netflix. The characters are fun and nuanced, and they provide plenty of laughter. Plus, if you’re tired of the typical superhero fare from Marvel, The Umbrella Academy serves as a nice change of pace.

The Umbrella Academy streams exclusively on Netflix.

What was your favorite streaming show of 2022? Let us know in the comments down below!