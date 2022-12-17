4 Best TV Shows to Watch While You Wait for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

The White Lotus Season 2 just finished its run on HBO, and fans have a ways to go before the next outing debuts. As such, they may find themselves looking for shows like The White Lotus to watch in the interim. Fortunately, there are several series that fit the bill. Here are four to watch while you wait for The White Lotus Season 3.

Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe in ‘The White Lotus’ | Fabio Lovino/HBO

‘The White Lotus’ creator Mike White also made ‘Enlightened’

Mike White is the mastermind behind The White Lotus, and it’s not the only star-studded series he’s created. White also brought HBO’s Enlightened to life from 2011 to 2013, telling the tale of a corporate go-getter who has a breakdown because of her job. Kathryn Hahn plays Amy, whose life is thrown further into chaos when she returns from treatment.

Forced to navigate her career and social life after their recent upheaval, Amy raises important conversations about healing and toxic work culture through her story. Those who enjoy the deeper meanings behind The White Lotus, which uses humor to deliver its messages, will no doubt enjoy Enlightened as well.

Enlightened is currently streaming on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below:

‘The Resort’ has a lot in common with ‘The White Lotus’

Enlightened features more of a healing journey than a “getaway.” However, The Resort is like The White Lotus in that the show takes viewers on vacation with its leads. The Peacock series premiered earlier this year, bringing viewers to Mexico with Emma (Cristin Milioti) and Noah (William Jackson Harper). The couple ventures abroad to celebrate their anniversary, but things don’t go according to plan.

The couple soon finds themselves immersed in a strange, 15-year-old mystery that will keep viewers hitting “next episode” in much the same way The White Lotus does. The Resort blends its comedic elements with suspense, making it an ideal watch for those who enjoy the tone of The White Lotus.

The Resort is streaming exclusively on Peacock. Watch the trailer below:

‘Acapulco’ takes place at an upscale resort like ‘The White Lotus’

If the resort setting is what appeals to you about The White Lotus, you may like the Apple TV+ show Acapulco. Acapulco follows Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), a young adult who lands his “dream job” at a resort in Acapulco. Of course, the position proves more demanding than he anticipated, leading to a series of comical developments. Much like the workers at the White Lotus, Maximo finds himself in some wild scenarios, all of which viewers will devour.

Acapulco is currently streaming on Apple TV+. Watch the trailer for the show below:

‘Schitt’s Creek’ examines wealth and privilege with humor as well

Schitt’s Creek doesn’t feature any sort of getaway — in fact, its main characters are stuck living in a run-down motel after going broke — but the show is like The White Lotus in another key way. The beloved sitcom examines wealth and privilege with a comical spin, making it a good fit for fans of Mike White’s dramedy.

Of course, with Schitt’s Creek, viewers will grow to love the characters, who boast more growth than those in The White Lotus. Still, it makes for a fun and entertaining ride — and it’s got six seasons to binge, filling the space between The White Lotus Seasons 2 and 3 nicely.

Schitt’s Creek is currently streaming on Hulu. Watch the trailer for season 1 below:

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.