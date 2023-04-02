4 Burning Questions ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5 Could Answer

TLC has yet to confirm or deny season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters. However, Amy and Tammy Slaton have a lot going on in their lives that would make for great reality TV. If 1000-Lb. Sisters does get the green light for another season, here are four things we hope season 5 covers.

Amy and Tammy Slaton | TLC

Why are Michael and Amy getting divorced? Season 5 could answer that

Since news of Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman’s divorce broke, all many fans want to know is why. Throughout season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Amy made her frustrations with her husband clear. She expressed how infrequently he helped her raise their two sons Gage and Glenn to the cameras and her sister Amanda Halterman (who happens to be divorced from Michael’s brother).

Amy and Michael were still together when season 4 wrapped filming but signed divorce papers in March 2023. If 1000-Lb. Sisters returns with season 5, Amy and Michael’s divorce is likely to come up at some point.

Is Tammy still married to Caleb?

After briefly knowing each other, Tammy Slaton married Caleb Willingham at the Windsor Lane Health Care Center in November 2021. Their fall-themed wedding ceremony was captured for the show and featured in the season 4 finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Since then, Tammy has been discharged from rehab. Many fans wonder if she’s still married to Caleb after leaving the healthcare facility and moving back to Kentucky. According to multiple reports, Tammy and Caleb are still together at publication. However, fans are still interested in getting an update about Tammy and Caleb’s marriage. Another season of the TLC series could provide that update.

Tammy Slaton’s husband’s weight loss: is he still in rehab?

Throughout season 4, Tammy achieved her goals and underwent successful weight loss surgery. Her husband Caleb was working toward the same goal, but still has not had surgery. He had plans to transfer to another rehab facility in Kentucky when Tammy was discharged in February 2023 (via The Sun). But a source said Caleb never transferred and remains in Ohio, which is putting a strain on his marriage to Tammy.

“Tammy is sad her husband is not with her,” the source told the outlet. “She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio. They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency.” Tammy is allegedly “pissed” at Caleb — an emotion cameras could capture for season 5 of the TLC series.

What does Tammy Slaton look like today?

Tammy appears noticeably different in the finale episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters than she did when season 4 premiered. When she entered the rehab, Tammy weighed over 700 pounds. When season 4 ended, Tammy weighed more than 300 pounds less.

Fans have seen glimpses of the TLC star on TikTok and Instagram that tease even more weight loss. But recent pictures of Tammy can only satisfy fans for so long. Many want more details about exactly how much weight Tammy has lost and an update on her new lifestyle, among other things. If 1000-Lb. Sisters gets picked up for another season, fans will likely get that update.

Rumors about a potential 1000-Lb. Sisters spinoff started swirling around the time season 4 ended. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates surrounding the Slaton Family and the future of 1000-Lb. Sisters.