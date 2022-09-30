4 Cozy Anime Series to Watch During Fall 2022

Fall 2022 has officially arrived, and for anime lovers, that means plenty of new content to look forward to. Of course, there’s no shortage of older anime to dig into as well. Cooler weather offers ample opportunity to catch up on series sitting on your to-watch list. And if you’re looking for something cozy, you should consider checking out these four anime series in the coming months.

‘Laid-Back Camp’ will make you want to go outside

One glance at the characters from Laid-Back Camp will activate your autumn senses — I mean, just look at those cozy coats and sweaters!

Laid-Back Camp follows a group of friends as they venture from campsite to campsite — and although camping isn’t always a cozy experience, this anime makes for a relaxing watch. Its adventures will leave viewers wanting to go spend time in nature. And there are plenty of food shots to look forward to, so make sure you keep some snacks on hand while you dive in.

Laid-Back Camp is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Cozy up with ‘My Dress-Up Darling’ this fall

If you’re more into fashion than camping trips, My Dress-Up Darling may be the cozy, easygoing anime series for you to watch this fall. Based on Shinichi Fukuda’s manga of the same name, the series follows high school student Wakana Gojou as he explores his passion for sewing. He does so alongside his new friend, Marin Kitagawa, who connects with him through her own beloved hobby: cosplay.

The pair soon become close friends, and there are definitely hints of a romance blossoming beneath the surface. Their adventures together are entertaining and sweet, and their costumes offer plenty to look at.

You can watch My Dress-Up Darling on Crunchyroll.

‘Flying Witch’

Based on the manga by Chihiro Ishizuka, Flying Witch makes an ideal fall watch — partly because the anime is about witchcraft and partly because it’s so pleasant to fall into. The series follows beginner witch and high school student Makoto Kowata as she attempts to master the paranormal. Makoto’s story teeters the line between slice-of-life and fantasy, with a magical atmosphere and somewhat low stakes.

As such, Flying Witch is an easy show to relax with. And its focus on nature (it’s got some stunning imagery and lots of adorable creatures running around) will leave you itching to get out in the autumn air.

Flying With is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

The ‘Spy x Family’ anime will leave you smiling

Yor and Loid Forger in ‘Spy x Family’ | Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy x Family Project

Spy x Family gets suspenseful at times, but overall, it’s a heartwarming anime series that’s perfect to cozy up and watch during the fall season. The show follows Twilight, a spy tasked with finding a fake family and infiltrating the prestigious Eden Academy.

Of course, the lines start to blur the longer Twilight plays the role of Loid Forger. He grows attached to his new wife and daughter, both of whom are hiding some pretty massive secrets of their own. The whole setup makes for a hilarious and charming story that will leave you smiling every time. And Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2 premieres this fall, making now the perfect time to jump in!

Spy x Family is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

