4 Gory and Creepy 2022 K-Dramas for Halloween

Halloween allows for a series of binge-watch marathons with horror movies and series that would make viewers sick to their stomachs and quivering in fear. The K-drama world has also developed a few storylines in 2022 that perfectly fit the chilling aura of Halloween. While some K-dramas do the job of creating a few scares, like the crime-thriller Big Mouth, there are a few more that are bloody, gory, and have fans locking their doors.

Actor Kim Dong-wook in ‘The King of Pigs’ K-drama | via TVing

‘The King of Pigs’ hunts a murderer who wants revenge for his past

Hopefully, fans capable of facing their fear are not afraid of a bit of blood when watching The King of Pigs. The 2022 K-drama will elicit fear beyond belief as the characters face a terrifying truth from the past and a killer in the present. Based on an adult animated psychological drama thriller movie, Hwang Kyung-min (Kim Dong-wook) seems like an ordinary man.

Behind his facade, he is still traumatized by the severe school violence he experiences as a teenager. One day, a particular event resurfaces the feelings he was trying to suppress. At the same time, a police detective named Detective Jung Jong-suk (Kim Sung-kyu) begins receiving letters from an old friend. Among the storyline is a series of horrifying murders.

RELATED: 5 Supernatural K-Dramas to Binge-Watch for Halloween

The K-drama is not for the faint of heart as they will see a killer with no regard for human life, lots of blood, and murder scenes that evoke pure evil. At the same time, fans get hooked on the chilling story of the past.

‘All of Us Are Dead’ is a 2022 zombie K-drama worthy of a spooky Halloween

The 2022 Netflix K-drama, All of Us Are Dead has been the talk of the town since its release. The coming-of-age zombie storyline focuses on high school students trapped inside as the outside world descends into chaos. The story’s premise is a mysterious science teacher who unleashes a viral infection among the students.

RELATED: 4 Must-Watch Horror-Thriller K-Dramas to Watch This Halloween Season

Groups of friends will soon become each other’s enemies as they fight to survive. But the catch to the K-drama is that the virus begins to mutate, causing even worse villains. The 2022 K-drama has everything a fan would want in a storyline for Halloween, from killer zombies to the fear of death and some gory details. All of Us Are Dead does not shy away from blood or guts when it comes to the main characters having to kill their friends or anyone who poses a threat.

All of Us Are Dead is available on Netflix.

‘Monstrous’ takes an ancient and evil spirit to create a bizarre and deadly phenomenon

Within six episodes, fans who watch Monstrous will get an eery and chilling feeling that will make them scared of the dark. The 2022 K-drama is a good choice for Halloween for fans wanting a storyline based on ancient artifacts, deadly spirits, and the battle to survive. Jung Ki-hoon (Koo Gyo-hwan)once sought supernatural and strange artifacts as an archeologist. Now, he runs a Youtube channel and an occult magazine.

RELATED: 3 Best Mafia K-Dramas That Make You Fall in Love With Crime

But due to his ex-wife, he ventures to find “Gwibul” (a Buddhist statue possessed by an evil spirit). His ex-wife also resides in the town where the artifact is found. They become victims of its bizarre and terrifying powers as they unearth it. Anyone who sees its eyes faces peril and death.

The April K-drama offers an excellent and haunting storyline as the characters try to uncover the truth behind its story and how to save others. But be advised, there are many chaotic deaths and bloody moments.

‘Blind’ is a haunting 2022 K-drama about a series of murders to watch for Halloween

K-Pop idol and actor Taecyeon stars as Ryu Sung-joon in Blind. The September thriller K-drama focuses on Sung-joon, Ryu Sung-hoon (Ha Seok-jin), and Jo Eun-ki (Jung Eun-ji) as they become entangled in a series of murders involving jury members. Fans are taken deep into a chilling story of people who become victims of crimes and their perpetrators.

Sung-joon is a dedicated detective who seeks justice with a high arrest rate. His brother is also on the side of the law but as a court judge. Eun-ki is a warm-hearted social worker who also seeks to uphold fair justice. But Sung-joon’s life drastically turns when he is suspected of multiple murders he did not commit. He now looks for answers and the real killer. K-drama fans are in for a crazy and suspenseful ride.

RELATED: 4 Best K-Dramas to Watch if You Like ‘Alchemy of Souls’