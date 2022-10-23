4 Horror Anime to Watch During Fall 2022

Horror anime hits the spot year-round, but there’s no better time to delve into the genre than fall. With Halloween on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to highlight stories centered on the disturbing and supernatural. If you’re looking for horror series to watch during fall 2022, you should give these four a try.

1. ‘Chainsaw Man’ is a horror comedy that just debuted

Denji in ‘Chainsaw Man’ | Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, MAPPA

Those looking for jump scares and mysteries may not find them in Chainsaw Man, but this horror comedy is a highlight of Crunchyroll’s fall 2022 season. As such, watching the first few episodes could prove a fun lead-up to Halloween. The odd premise and gory action will no doubt bring the thrills.

Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga of the same name, Chainsaw Man follows a Devil Hunter named Denji who dies and becomes part Devil himself. His Devil form turns him into a man with a chainsaw head and chainsaw hands. Needless to say, his fights with enemies get pretty gory — perfect for Halloween!

Chainsaw Man is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

2. ‘Danganronpa: The Animation’ remains a solid horror anime

Danganronpa: The Animation is an older horror anime, but it remains a good one. It opens with an evil teddy bear locking a group of teenagers in a school and forcing them to kill one another. If that bizarre introduction sounds up your alley, you’ll no doubt love this series.

Danganronpa: The Animation delivers plenty of mysteries as the characters attempt to uncover who locked them in this high school and why. It’s also got unique kills — ones that fans of the slasher genre will come to appreciate.

Danganronpa: The Animation is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

3. ‘Parasyte: The Maxim’ stands the test of time

Another horror anime that came out years ago, Parasyte: The Maxim holds up just as well as Danganronpa. Set in a world where Parasytes kill humans and take their bodies, the series follows a teenage boy infected by one. And as Shinichi Izumi soon learns, coexisting with a Parasyte isn’t easy.

The concept of Parasyte: The Maxim alone will give viewers the creeps, as the characters live in a world where they don’t know who they can trust. But fans of body horror will especially enjoy this series and its often-disturbing animation.

Stream Parasyte: The Maxim on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.

4. ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is a must-watch for anime and horror fans alike

Sukuna in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ | Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Jujutsu Kaisen Project

If you’ve missed all the hype surrounding Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s not too late to catch up on this horror anime before season 2 arrives. Based on the manga by Gege Akutami, the series takes place in a world inhabited by cursed spirits. Yuji Itadori gets pulled into it when he swallows the cursed finger of the demon Sukuna. That lands him a death sentence from Jujutsu Sorcerers, the people who hunt curses — but only after he’s helped them collect the rest of Sukuna’s appendages.

If that sounds wild, that’s because it is — and all of that happens right when anime opens. Jujutsu Kaisen takes viewers on a thrilling ride full of the supernatural. It’s the perfect show to dive into during the fall.

Jujutsu Kaisen is steaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

