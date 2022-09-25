4 Horror Movies We’re Excited to Stream in October 2022

Spooky Season has almost arrived, and with it comes a truckload of new horror movies to scare the pants off of us. Netflix and Hulu often deliver some grade-A chills every year during October, and this year looks no different. Plus, Amazon, Shudder, and other streaming platforms offer up plenty of their own scares. Let’s take a look at four horror movies we’re excited to stream in October.

Priah Ferguson as Sydney, Marlon Wayans as Howard in ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow.’ | Cr. Frank Masi/Netflix © 2022.

New horror movie ‘Grimcutty’ premieres on Hulu in October

A few years ago, people online started talking about the “Momo Internet Challenge.” If you don’t remember it, consider yourself lucky. It wasn’t real, but the photo accompanying the hoax was enough to give anyone nightmares. In October, a Hulu Original named Grimcutty debuts, and it’s very clearly inspired by the “Momo Internet Challenge.”

The story of Grimcutty revolves around an internet challenge that encourages children to commit violent acts. Hulu’s synopsis explains it as “a suburban teen girl and her little brother must stop a terrifying internet meme brought to life by the hysteria of their parents.” While the story itself might sound a little hokey, the monster in the film is a tad unsettling.

Grimcutty premieres on Oct. 10 and streams exclusively on Hulu.

‘Mr. Harrigans Phone’ brings a Stephen King short story to life

Fans of horror master Stephen King might already know about this one, but it tops our list as one of our most anticipated horror movies in October. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone stars Donald Sutherland (Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) and Jaeden Martell (It, It: Chapter 2) and is based on the King short story of the same name from If It Bleeds. This horror movie follows the story of a young man who befriends a billionaire. After he dies, the boy can still communicate with him from the grave through the phone left in his coffin.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone drops on Netflix on Oct. 5.

‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ makes you wonder how far you’d go for your best friend

Amazon Prime is getting in on the horror movie action a little early, and we’re here for it. My Best Friend’s Exorcism is based on the novel by Grady Hendrix, and if you love reading horror, we highly suggest you check out Mr. Hendrix’s work. The movie stars Elsie Fisher (8th Grade, Castle Rock) and Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes). Set in the 80s in a small South Carolina town, My Best Friend’s Exorcism features the tale of two best friends. When one of them gets possessed by a demon, the other must do whatever it takes to save her.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime on Sept. 30.

A horror movie on the less scary side of things, ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’

Not everyone likes to have their sleep interrupted by nightmares, and that’s ok. For those of you who want to get in on the fun of Halloween, but cherish your peaceful slumber, check out The Curse of Bridge Hollow. Billed as more of a horror/comedy, The Curse of Bridge Hollow features a father and daughter trying to save their town after a curse causes all the Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc. Starring Marlon Wayans (White Chicks) and Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things), this movie manages to get you in the Halloween spirit without terrifying the audience.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow debuts on Netflix on Oct. 14.

