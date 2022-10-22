4 Horror Movies Like ‘The Black Phone’ That Will Haunt You Forever

The Black Phone is one of the most chilling horror movies of the past few years. Based on a Joe Hill short story (always a mark of quality), it introduces a wider audience to Ethan Hawke as the Grabber. As instantly iconic and terrifying as Freddy and Jason, the quasi-supernatural child killer leaves viewers gripping their seats. Though the film is worth a watch this Halloween, many movie-goers have already seen it and want more. If you’re brave enough, check out these four horror movies like The Black Phone that will haunt you forever.

Ethan Hawke as the Grabber in ‘The Black Phone’ | Universal

‘Sinister’ (2012)

Sinister might as well be The Black Phone‘s brother, given the amount of DNA the two films share. Both movies are Blumhouse productions directed by Scott Derrickson, written by him and C. Robert Cargill, and starring Hawke. They even involve spooky takes on analog technology (a Super 8 projector and a rotary phone).

But in Sinister, Hawke is our flawed protagonist, a true-crime author trying to break back into the limelight by writing a book about a string of family murders and missing children. However, as one might imagine, the ending doesn’t involve his publishing another bestseller.

A stylish and jumpscare-heavy cult classic, Sinister has a well-earned reputation as a harrowing experience that’ll make you uneasy the next time you think of moving to a new house.

‘Ma’ (2019)

Another Blumhouse production, Ma sees Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer in the title role, a deeply unwell woman who befriends a group of teens. Her willingness to allow their drinking and hanging out at her house creepily reveals itself to be a mask for much more sinister intentions. Spencer, in particular, gives a fantastic performance, deftly balancing the many facets of Ma and her increasingly unhinged behavior. Horror enthusiasts (or anyone unlucky enough to see the spoilerific trailer) can tell where things will go from the beginning, but the true mystery is worth sticking around for.

Though it’s a bit hokier than The Black Phone, Ma has some harrowing moments and a sadly sympathetic villain.

‘It’ (2017)

It, or It Chapter One, remakes the Stephen King classic — the first half, at least. It follows the Losers, a gang of misfit kids from Derry, Maine, as they’re terrorized by and eventually fight back against “It,” aka Pennywise the Dancing Clown (played this time by a disturbingly committed Bill Skarsgård). The key to this one is the cast. Skarsgård is an obvious standout, but even he can’t eclipse the amazingly talented kids, their realistic friendship giving us reason to be afraid when they’re in danger.

Cranking up the scares compared to the nostalgic Tim Curry-helmed TV miniseries, 2017’s It is worth a watch. Whether you’re a fan of King’s works, a Stranger Things stan, or terrified of clowns, It is the perfect recipe for nightmares.

‘Us’ (2019)

Between thrilling audiences with Get Out and Nope, Jordan Peele delivered another horror classic with Us. In this darkly satirical class commentary, a group of grotesque doppelgangers known as the Tethered interrupts a family’s vacation. A refreshingly nuanced take on the tired trope of “Who’s the real monster here?” Us forces viewers to question their views of people considered lower in society. To say the movie is unique is an understatement, in no small part due to the cast — led by Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Elisabeth Moss, per IMDb — pulling double duty as two distinct versions of the same people for the entire film.

Backed by some disturbing moments, gorgeous cinematography, and highly talented (and terrifying) child actors, this movie sticks with you long after the credits roll.

