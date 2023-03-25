4 of Kate Middleton’s Best Pantsuit Moments Since Becoming the Princess of Wales

Since becoming the Princess of Wales when King Charles III ascended the throne, Kate Middleton has been loving pantsuits. Sure, she’s reached for other pieces in her closet, such as ball gowns and skirts. But the 41-year-old’s affinity for menswear-inspired clothing seems to have only grown. Check out some of Kate’s best pantsuit looks since being named the Princess of Wales in September 2022.

1. December 2022: Kate Middleton wore a burgundy pantsuit with a pop of pink in Boston

Kate Middleton | Kirsty O’Connor – Pool/Getty Images

Kate brought her pantsuit looks across the Atlantic when she and Prince William traveled to Boston, Mass., in late 2022. After touching down on Nov. 30 — wearing a pantsuit no less — Kate reached for a burgundy version the following day.

On Dec. 1, 2022, Kate visited Greentown Labs in Somerville, Mass., wearing a burgundy pantsuit (via WWD). She accented the look with a pale pink pussybow blouse.

The mother of three, who used to work in fashion, accessorized with coordinating suede heels and a Chanel handbag.

2. January 2023: Kate repeated the burgundy pantsuit for a rugby reception



Well-known for repeating outfits, Kate did just that when she welcomed the England Wheelchair Rugby League team to a Hampton Court reception on Jan. 19. She donned the same burgundy Roland Mouret blazer and pants previously seen during her and William’s Boston trip.

Unlike her stateside visit, however, Kate didn’t style the pantsuit with a pink-hued shirt. Instead, she wore a cream-colored sweater (via Express). As for accessories, Kate completed the look with a gold necklace and burgundy heels.

3. January 2023: Kate hosted a meeting wearing a black pantsuit

Kate Middleton | Daniel Leal/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Kate’s pantsuit moments continued on Jan. 25. She sported at least two of her most oft-worn designers to create a black pantsuit look.

The occasion? Hosting the first-ever early childhood development advisory group meeting at Windsor Castle. Kate wore a Black ‘Tuxedo’ Jacket from Alexander McQueen, the fashion house responsible for her wedding gown (via Woman & Home).

She paired the jacket with Roland Mouret’s ‘Axon’ Black Wide-Leg Trousers and a white bodysuit from Holland and Cooper’s.

4. January 2023: Kate Middleton wore a red power suit for a BAFTAs Shaping Us event

Last but certainly not least is the red pantsuit Kate sported on Jan. 30. All eyes were on the 41-year-old as she attended a pre-launch event for her “Shaping Us” public awareness campaign.

Kate chose matching separates from one of her favorite — and most worn — British brands, Alexander McQueen. She wore the designer’s Leaf Crepe Drop Hem Jacket in Welsh Red, which retails for nearly $2,000 (via Express).

The appearance, also featuring William in a color-coordinating tie, saw The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood team up with the BAFTAs, of which William’s president. Together the pair attended a “Shaping Us” screener and Q&A session.

The appearance came just days after Kate’s open letter on early childhood development and weeks prior to her wearing gloves on the BAFTA red carpet.

Look out for more pantsuit moments from Kate as she continues royal duties as the Princess of Wales.