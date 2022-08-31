4 of Lee Jae-wook’s Best K-Dramas, Including ‘Alchemy of Souls’ – Ranked According to IMDb

Alchemy of Souls has become the talk of the town since its premiere on Netflix in June. The K-drama has skyrocketed the main cast to fame, with Lee Jae-wook becoming a swoon-worthy male lead again. Before starring in the historical fantasy drama, Lee Jae-wook has had a few memorable and some of the best K-dramas with considerably high scores on IMDb.

‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol’ was the actor’s most recent main role before ‘Alchemy of Souls’

Before starring in the fantasy K-drama, Lee Jae-wook appeared in three K-dramas in 2020. He had a surprise cameo in the top teen romance drama, True Beauty and a supporting role in When the Weather Is Fine. His leading role was in the romance drama Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol as the character Sunwoo Joon.

The drama centered on a bright and cheerful pianist named Goo Ra-ra, played by Go Ara. While going through a difficult time, she meets part-time worker Sunwoo. He is a bit aloof and hides his dark past while remaining cheerful. The two characters develop an unlikely bond as Sunwoo helps Ra-ra build a small piano studio. Along the way, they develop feelings and unearth each other’s secrets.

Lee Jae-wook starring Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol is one of his best K-dramas with a 7.3 score on IMDb. The K-drama is available to stream on Netflix.

‘Search: WWW’ has the actor’s character fall in love with one of the female leads

When looking up K-dramas with strong female leads, Search: WWW is on the list. The 2019 drama centers on three female characters who work at the two most competitive web portal companies. Bae Ta-mi (Im Soo-jung) is a dedicated director at Unicon, the top web portal company. When she is fired, she goes to its rival, Barro. Ta-mi is a workaholic and has no time for marriage or love.

Cha Hyeon (Lee Da-hee) is the social director of Barro. She seems harsh but is a sweetheart and a former Jiujitsu player. Her goal in life is to become rich. Along the way, she falls for Lee’s character Seol Ji-hwan. He is a neglected actor who often plays villains. But in real life is kind and wants to be acknowledged and soon falls for Cha Hyeon.

Rounding out the female leads is Song Ga-kyeong, played Jeon Hye-jin. She is the director of Unicon and is on good terms with Ta-mi and Cha Hyeon. After the family went bankrupt, she became her mother-in-law’s puppet.

Lee’s Search: WWW K-drama has a 7.8 score on IMDb and is available on Netflix.

Lee Jae-wook in ‘Extraordinary You’ is one of the earliest and best K-dramas in his career

K-drama fans often remember Lee Jae-wook for one of his earliest roles in 2019. One of K-drama’s most acclaimed teen romance dramas is Extraordinary You. The story’s kicker is its fourth wall break as the female lead learns she is a character in a school romance comic book.

Eun Dan-oh (Kim Hye-yoon) realizes that she is a supporting character in a love story. Once awakened to her reality, she develops a plan to write her own narrative. Actor Lee plays the role of Baek Kyung, the school’s elite heartthrob and Dan-oh’s unwilling love interest.

As Dan-oh sets to change her story, she begins to fall in love with a non-player character and disrupts the order of the comic book. Over time, Baek Kyung also becomes aware of their reality and realizes his true feelings.

Extraordinary You has a 7.8 score on IMDb and is available on Viki.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ is Lee Jae-wook’s best K-drama, with the highest score

There is no denying that Lee is at the top of fame thanks to his leading role as Jang Uk in Netflix’s historical fantasy K-drama, Alchemy of Souls. The K-drama follows the story of mages in a fabricated fantasy world. A powerful assassin named Nak-su (Go Yoon-jung) transfers her soul into the weak body of Mu-deok (Jung So-min).

On the hunt to rescue her body and her sword, she meets Jang Uk, the son of mage Jang Gang. As a child, his gate of power was sealed by his father to stop his fate under the King’s Star. When he meets Mu-deok/Nak-su, he recognizes her as his true master. Together they embark on a journey to fulfill their potential.

Lee Jae-wook’s K-drama role in Alchemy of Souls is his best so far, with an IMDb score of 8.7 and available on Netflix.

