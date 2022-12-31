4 of the Best Romantic Comedy K-Dramas From Netflix in 2022

Netflix has premiered many worthwhile K-dramas in 2022, with some having fun and flirty romantic comedy storylines. One of the most acclaimed romantic comedy K-dramas secured a spot as one of the top non-English series on Netflix. Business Proposal was a fun trope-filled drama as a GO Foods employee unsuspectedly falls in love with her boss. There are plenty more fun romantic comedies from 2022 that fans loved.

‘Welcome to Wedding Hell’ has a soon-to-be-married couple feeling the woes of wedding planning

The road to a big and glamorous wedding that seems like a fairytale can be stressful. The Kakao TV K-drama Welcome to Wedding Hell streamed on Netflix in May. It depicted the story of a couple in their 30s who started dating during college. They are ready for the next step in their lives and are engaged to get married.

But to get to the altar, they must first figure out every detail of their wedding. Seo Jun-hyung (Lee Jin-wook) and Kim Na-eun’s (Lee Yeon-hee) big day faces the turmoil of the stress of making everything perfect. But the romantic comedy K-drama from Netflix has enough cute debacles between the couple and funny moments to keep fans enthralled.

‘Once Upon a Small Town’ is a 2022 romantic comedy K-drama from Netflix that takes place in a small town

One of the year’s K-dramas that fans probably missed was Once Upon a Small Town. The 2022 romantic comedy K-drama is based on a webcomic of the same name and focuses on a character named Han Ji-yul (Choo Young-woo). He is a veterinarian in the city when he receives a letter from his grandfather. Once Upon a Small Town takes place in Heedong, where Ji-yul is told to go.

His grandfather owns an animal clinic, but once arriving, his grandfather is gone and leaves him to take care of the clinic for a while. Forced to stay in the small town, he meets Ahn Ja-young (Joy). Ja-young has lived in Heedong her whole life and is a third-year police officer.

While Ji-yul dreams of leaving the town behind, he admires its charm and quirkiness and develops a romance.

‘The Fabulous’ has four friends in the fashion industry who deal with the conundrums of their careers and personal lives

K-drama fans eagerly awaited the premiere of Netflix’s The Fabulous. The drama faced setbacks before its release to adequately adjust to the Halloween Itaewon tragedy. The Netflix K-drama storyline is considered a romantic comedy as fans watch four close friends in the fashion industry.

Ji Woo-min (Minho) is handsome, kind, and talented in his photography. But he does have the same passion for his career as he once had. Part of his story includes his ex-girlfriend and friend Pyo Ji-eun (Chae Soo-bin). Their past together is heartbreaking, but they remain good friends. But their buried feelings for each other begin to blossom again.

Ji-eun has fulfilled her lifelong dream and is the section chief of a luxury brand promotion agency. But the fashion industry is cutthroat, and she finds herself having trouble proving herself. Meanwhile, their friend Joseph (Lee Sang-un) is a local designer who is too having trouble rising the ranks in the industry. Ye Seon-ho (Park Hee-jung) is a fashion model dealing with the woes of her image.

‘Business Proposal’ is Netflix’s most successful romantic comedy K-drama of 2022

Of the many K-dramas that premiered in 2022, Netflix announced the romantic comedy Business Proposal was among the top watched. Based on a webtoon, a GO Foods research employee does a favor for her chaebol heir best friend. Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) has posed as her friend before on dates to ward off suitors. But she never expected the new suitor to be her CEO, Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop).

The romantic comedy has Tae-moo looking for a bride to appease his grandfather’s wishes. Despite not hitting it off with Ha-ri, he suggests marriage anyway. Ha-ri s forced to pose as someone she is not. Along the way, Tae-moo learns the truth, but they both have fallen in love.

Business Proposal has fun elements like a secret workplace romance, impressing the in-laws, and more. But fans loved the K-dramas second-lead romance that led to one of the year’s steamiest kiss scenes. Fans will also find parallels and differences to the original webtoon.

