4 Reasons Paris Geller Was The Worst ‘Gilmore Girls’ Character

Liza Weil spent seven seasons portraying the high-strung overachiever Paris Geller on Gilmore Girls. Weil stole the show in a role created specifically for her. Paris Geller became a fan-favorite character pretty quickly. Even today, many viewers applaud her honesty and relentless pursuit of success, ignoring the fact that she was morally bankrupt. Paris had some pretty awful qualities. We’ve collected four examples of how Paris Geller was the absolute worst Gilmore Girls character.

Paris turned on Rory numerous times for absolutely no reason

It’s no big secret that Paris Geller was incredibly insecure. She seemed to have difficulty figuring out who she was and never seemed confident in her abilities, despite how loudly she claimed superiority over those around her. Insecurity often led to paranoia for Paris, and she was more than willing to turn on those closest to her when she felt they had wronged her.

Honestly this is a Paris Geller fan account at this point. pic.twitter.com/3yDX9aEHaj — Gilmore Girls (@GilmoreGirls) June 25, 2022

Paris treated Rory with contempt multiple times throughout their unlikely friendship. She was awful to Rory when she thought Rory was interested in Tristan Dugray. She declared war on her when she believed Rory was in cahoots with Francie Jarvis, too. Paris didn’t outgrow her vindictive behavior, either. She tossed Rory out of their shared apartment when she was unseated as editor of the Yale Daily News.

Paris was absolutely awful to her first love

Paris wasn’t just rude and careless around people she did not know. She didn’t just turn on her friends. See, Paris was an equal-opportunity offender. Given enough time, she was horrific to everyone she knew.

Brandon Brash as Jamie | Netflix/Gilmore Girls

Paris’ first boyfriend, Jamie, was an intelligent, kind, accomplished young man. Jamie made time for Paris even while attending Princeton and, as Rory Gilmore pointed out, was an all-around nice guy. That didn’t matter to Paris Geller once she started seeing Professor Asher Flemming behind his back in season 4 of Gilmore Girls. Paris cheated on Jamie and then broke up with him, over the phone, on his birthday when he had traveled to New Haven from Princeton just to see her. Her behavior toward Jamie was cold-blooded. We still think Jamie deserves an apology.

Paris Geller didn’t think twice about offering prescription pills to her friend

Paris Geller was more than a little neurotic. While she never talked about seeing a psychiatrist, she clearly must have been under a doctor’s care by the time she enrolled at Yale. She had various anti-anxiety medications and apparently wasn’t afraid to give them to her friend.

Liza Weil as Paris Geller | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

In the season 6 episode, “We’ve Got Magic to Do,” Rory panics when she learns that Mitchum Huntzberger is at an event she organized for her grandmother’s D.A.R group. When Paris sees Rory in the midst of an anxiety attack, she offers her a pill to calm her anxiety. Sure, Paris was trying to be helpful, but the offer was careless, highly unethical, and dangerous.

Paris’ dosing suggestion was potentially hazardous. She offered Rory 100 milligrams of Diazepam. A typical therapeutic dose of the medication is 2 to 10 milligrams when prescribed by a doctor, according to The Mayo Clinic.

The famed ‘Gilmore Girls’ character was rude to everyone

Most importantly, Paris Geller didn’t care about anyone’s feelings ever. Paris was rude to everyone she met unless she believed they could serve a purpose of some sort. She wasn’t interested in making friends for the sake of friendship, and it showed.

As a high school student, she was awful. She made fun of Louise Grant and Madeline Lynn, her best friends at Chilton, to their faces. Paris also spoke poorly about them behind their backs. She took pleasure in making Brad Langford feel insignificant and even spoke negatively about good teachers like Max Medina. Paris didn’t outgrow the bad behavior as a college student, either. She was controlling and rude to her college roommates, Tana and Janet, and dismissive of her classmates. She even suggested other students, all of who were admitted into an Ivy League school, were stupid.

While we understand the love that Paris gets for saying whatever she thinks, we don’t necessarily think she is a good person. Paris was deeply flawed and could be truly awful to those around her.