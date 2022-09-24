4 ‘Sex and the City’ Puns That Make Us Die A Little Inside

Sex and the City might have been a provocative show for its time. Still, the series was tempered to appeal to a broader audience, despite its pretty risque content matter. Firmly considered a comedy, the show’s writers knew how to weave a little fun into every single episode. Sometimes, though, they opted to do that with puns. We’ve collected four Sex and the City puns that make us cringe and die a little inside every time we hear them. Carrie Bradshaw was the worst offender, but Miranda Hobbes occasionally slipped in a cringeworthy pun, too. A second, third, or fourth rewatch doesn’t make them any less corny.

Carrie Bradshaw couldn’t help but make a joke about Napa

In season 4, Mr. Big dropped a bomb on Carrie Bradshaw. Carrie’s on-again-off-again love revealed that he was leaving New York City and moving to Napa. When Carrie questioned why he was moving, he informed her that he was “tired” of old New York. Mr. Big’s wistful delivery of the line was fantastic; Carrie’s pun that followed was decidedly not.

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker | Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Confused, Carrie informed Mr. Big that if you’re tired, “you take a nap-a, you don’t move to Napa.” The Sex and the City pun was one of the corniest, but it’s almost forgivable because the rest of the episode is so good. The episode, titled “I Heart NY,” is among the best of the series.

Carrie was fed a pun about overeating

Shortly after giving birth to Brady Hobbes, Miranda wanted to slim down. After a helpful bookstore employee talked her out of a dieting fad, Miranda embarked on a Weight loss journey. Along with handy dieting tips, Miranda met a man. He seemed like a nice guy and even confided in Miranda about his issues with overeating. She liked him well enough, too, but his overzealous lovemaking left her feeling conflicted.

The cast of ‘Sex and the City’ | Tom Kingston/WireImage

After bringing the problem to her pals, Carrie couldn’t help but make one of the worst jokes in Sex and the City history. She noted that Miranda “went out with an over-eater, and he over-ate her.” We can’t fast forward through the scene fast enough.

Miranda Hobbes was the corniest character in ‘Sex and the City 2’ with just one line

For the duration of Sex and the City, Miranda was cool, logical, and composed. She was the one friend who didn’t deal with nonsense. At the very least, she was the least “silly” and the most serious of her pals. Somewhere between the series finale and the movies, something happened to Miranda. Perhaps Brooklyn turned her into a very corny version of herself. Miranda’s puns in Sex and the City 2 are evidence of that.

In Sex and the City 2, Samantha Jones invited her pals on a trip to Abu Dhabi. Miranda was incredibly enthusiastic about the trip. In fact, she was a bit too excited. At one point, she said, “We’ve got a lot of Abu Dhabi to do. Abu-Dhabi-Do!” The joke, a reference to the famed cartoon The Flinstones’ catchphrase “yaba daba do!” is the epitome of a bad dad joke.

Carrie offered up a cringeworthy ‘Sex and the City’ pun in the first movie

In Sex and the City: The Movie, Carrie was in a pretty bad state when she, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte landed in Mexico for what would have been her honeymoon. Instead of enjoying the sunshine, she spent the first few days in bed in her honeymoon suite. When she finally materialized on the private villa’s patio, she asked her pals to go with her to dinner at the resort’s restaurant.

Instead of simply stating that she wanted to eat, she told her pals that she needed something to pull her out of her “Mexi-coma.” Samantha praised her for making a joke, but to be fair, it wasn’t a good joke at all. It’s one of the worst Sex and the City puns that we can think of, although Carrie saying that Charlotte “Poughkeepsied” in her pants was pretty bad, too.

