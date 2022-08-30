4 Shows to Watch After ‘Selling The OC’

Real estate reality TV shows? Sign us up. The new Netflix series Selling The OC premiered on Aug. 21, 2022, and it features several new real estate brokers at the Oppenheim Group. Jason and Brett Oppenheim expanded the brokerage into Newport Beach, California. However, if you’ve already blown through all the episodes of Selling The OC Season 1 and are craving more real estate action, we’ve got four shows for you to check out.

The show that paved the way for ‘Selling The OC’ – ‘Selling Sunset’

Before Selling The OC was even a twinkle in someone’s eye, Netflix blessed us with Selling Sunset. The show follows the Oppenheim brothers and the agents in their office as they sell glamorous homes to some of California’s most affluent residents. However, just like Selling The OC, Selling Sunset offers up plenty of personal drama between the agents in the office. If you stumbled upon Selling The OC and haven’t watched the original series yet, run to your couch immediately and settle in for five seasons of juicy drama and million-dollar mansions. Selling Sunset streams exclusively on Netflix.

‘Million Dollar Listing’ from Bravo

Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing walked so Netflix’s Selling The OC could run. Million Dollar Listing is the OG when it comes to high-end real estate and good-looking agents. The show started way back in 2006 and follows brokers as they sell luxury real estate to various clients around Los Angeles. This series birthed several spinoffs, and now audiences can watch agents in New York City and Miami as well. With over 130 episodes available, Million Dollar Listing will keep you entertained for hours on end. Check it out on Peacock.

‘Tiny House Nation’ for those interested in something different than the mansions on ‘Selling The OC’

If enormous mansions and seven-figure price tags aren’t your thing, check out Tiny House Nation. Expert renovators Zack Giffin and John Weisbarth travel the nation while helping families build the tiniest of homes. No home built by Giffin and Weisbarth equals more than 500 square feet, but they have everything the family needs inside. The series began airing in 2014 on FYI, but FYI’s parent network, A&E, eventually picked it up. In 2019, Netflix added it to its collection, so as soon as you finish Selling The OC, hit play on Tiny House Nation.

‘Beachfront Bargain Hunt’ takes viewers to paradise

If you’ve ever dreamed of living at the beach on a budget, take a look at Beachfront Bargain Hunt. This HGTV show helps families find homes in paradise on a budget. Most people believe you need loads of cash to ever afford to live in a beachfront property, but the agents on Beachfront Bargain Hunt find hidden gems and surprisingly low-priced housing. Hold on to summer for a little longer as you see some of the best deals at the beach on your screen. Fans can watch Beachfront Bargain Hunt on HGTV.