5 Affordable Jewelry Items Kate Middleton Loves

Kate Middleton owns many expensive pieces of jewelry. She is often seen wearing diamonds and pearls during royal engagements. However, the Princess of Wales also enjoys wearing less expensive jewelry. She tends to mix high-end pieces with bargain finds. Here are five affordable jewelry items Kate loves.

1. Gold Hoop Earrings

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Price: $3.00

One of Kate’s least expensive looks was a $3.00 pair of gold hoop earrings. She wore them during a visit to the Foundling Museum. Kate chose a piece from one of her favorite budget brands, Accessorize. This design is known as the mini hammered doorknocker hoop earrings.

The Accessorize website describes the hoop earrings as “the perfect pairing to give your daytime look some chic appeal.” The site goes on to say, “The design features an open hoop in a hammered, doorknocker style, suspended from a matching disc.”

2. Floral Zara Earrings

Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Price: $28

Zara is another one of Kate Middleton’s favorite brands. She wore a pair of floral earrings from the retailer to the 2023 BAFTA Awards ceremony. Royal watchers were surprised to see her wearing the affordable earrings during a formal event. The website describes the item as “metal earrings with flower-shaped charms, a jewel appliqué, and a butterfly closure.”

3. Shyla London Chunky Knot Baroque Pearl Earrings

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein – Pool/WireImage

Price: $89

Another affordable find worn by the Princess of Wales is her chunky knot baroque pearl earrings from designer Shyla London. Kate wore these earrings last November during her Boston trip. She also wore them in January for her early years advisory group meeting at Windsor Castle.

During this meeting, Kate consulted with a group of eight professionals from academia, science, and early childhood education. This group will assist the princess with her work on the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood initiative. The most recent sighting of the baroque pearls was during her visit to the Hayes Muslim Centre.

4. All the Falling Stars Gold Disc Necklace

Price: $110

Kate is sometimes seen wearing a gold necklace with three oval shapes. The necklace was a gift from a brand called All the Falling Stars. The company personalized the necklace by adding the initials of the princess’ children (Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis). The company posted a message about the gift they gave her when she was the Duchess of Cambridge.

“A special personalized version of this necklace was gifted to the Duchess of Cambridge on one of her official visits in Galway earlier this year, with her children’s initials stamped on each disc,” said the company on Instagram. “It’s back in stock and available in our online shop now!”

5. Maria Black Cha Cha Earrings

Price: $188

Kate wore pearl jewelry during her Denmark trip last year. She visited the country to learn more about their approach to early childhood education. Kate paired a necklace by Monica Vinader with Maria Black cha cha earrings. The necklace is pricey (it retails for $390), but the earrings are a bit more affordable at $188. Kate completed her look with a red Zara blazer.

