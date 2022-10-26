5 Best 2022 K-Dramas Adapted From Webtoons – Ranked

2022 has been inarguably a good year for K-dramas and the fan base. The year has released multiple popular dramas from Alchemy of Souls, Eve, The Law Cafe, Grid, Big Mouth, and more. But some of the most talked about K-dramas of 2022 were originally from a webtoon and adapted into live actions. With so many on the list, some transformed an illustrated storyline into a riveting must-watch.

Kim Se-jeong and Ahn Hyo-seop in webtoon 2022 K-drama ‘Business Proposal’ | via SBS

‘Business Proposal’ is a double-whammy of romance and unsuspecting love

Created by HaeHwa and illustrated by Narak, the 2022 K-drama Business Proposal was first a popular webtoon. The story revolves around a young working woman named Ha-ri who makes a deal with her chaebol best friend. Ha-ri goes on dates for her friend to ward off suitors.

She is left in a whirlwind of complications when one date happens to be with her handsome and cold CEO. The original webtoon portrays Tae-mu with striking and attractive features. But even in the webtoon, fans can feel his standoffish persona.

Netflix released the K-drama with The Uncanny Counter star Kim Se-jeong in the lead role alongside Ahn Hyo-seop. Business Proposal accurately portrayed the webtoon story, but the finale was slightly tweaked.

Business Proposal is available on Netflix.

The 2022 K-drama ‘Tomorrow’ made a few tweaks to the webtoon story

The Netflix K-drama Tomorrow is based on a Naver webtoon published in 2017. Its storyline is an interesting mix with a resonating message. The premise focuses on a special group of grim reapers from the afterlife tasked with saving people on the brink of suicide. It all begins when Choi Joon-woong (Rowoon) accidentally falls into a coma due to Koo Ryeon (Kim Hee-sun) and Lim Ryung-gu (Yoon Ji-on).

To make up for it, he will be a reaper for six months before returning to his life. In return, his worries about not succeeding will vanish. The 2022 K-drama accurately depicted the webtoon’s main storylines and emotional cases. Especially the central mystery of Goo Ryeon’s mysterious past. But the drama did make a few tweaks to Joon-woong’s slight hint of a love story.

Tomorrow is available on Netflix.

‘All of Us Are Dead’ was the year’s most-talked-about K-drama

2022 started right after the global success of Squid Game. Netflix would then premiere another popular K-drama, All of Us Are Dead. The coming-of-age zombie storyline is based on the Naver webtoon of the same time by Joo Dong-geun. It was published between 2009 and 2011 before becoming a K-drama.

The story begins when a science teacher is revealed to have developed a virus hoping to make his son a predator. When the virus is accidentally released at school, it turns friends into mortal enemies. All of Us Are Dead focuses on a group of friends who try and survive as they learn more about how the virus works. The original webtoon has a unique artistic style, but the K-drama did change details about the virus’s backstory.

All of Us Are Dead is available on Netflix.

‘Semantic Error’ is a 2022 BL K-drama based on a webtoon and anime

Instead of a webtoon, the accurate term would be manhwa to describe Semantic Error. A genre of K-drama rising in popularity are BL dramas or ‘Boys Love.’ The 2018 manhwa by Jeosuri and illustrated by Angy, Semantic Error, initially got a four-episode anime adaptation. In 2022, it was transformed into a K-drama with eight episodes.

The K-drama embodied the tension and journey of exploring love between the two male leads. Chu Sang-woo (Jae Chan) is a computer science major with no time for antics and prefers to do his work alone. But when he cuts ties with his classmates during a group project, he ruins the grades of senior student Jang Jae-young (Park Seo Ham). He gets close to Sang-woo to annoy him, but they face their feelings.

Semantic Error captures the dynamics of the illustrated characters, with Park being much taller than Jae Chan, like in the manhwa. Park also has undeniable good looks and charm, while Jae Chan has his character’s somewhat aloof and boyish looks. Above all, the K-drama on the sizzling chemistry and heated kisses.

Semantic Error is available on Viki.

‘The Sound of Music’ K-drama took a black and white webtoon and made it colorful

Netflix released the K-drama The Sound of Music in 2022, gaining fans’ attention. It is primarily due to its musical elements and whimsical portrayal of the original webtoon story. The webtoon is originally titled Annarasumanara and is in black and white with only important hints of color.

The Sound of Music recreated its leading character seamlessly with Ji Jang-wook as the magician Ri Eul, Choi Sung-eun as Ah-yi, and Hwang In-youp as Il-deung. But the drama did make some needed changes to Il-deung, who was illustrated with a more cartoonish and egotistical head.

In a dim world, Ah-yi has the weight of the world on her shoulders as she is her sister’s sole provider. Often going hungry and without money, she lost her childhood wonder and dreams of being an adult. When she meets the mysterious Ri-eul, he sets out to reawaken her lost love for magic.

The Sound of Magic is available on Netflix.

