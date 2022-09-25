5 of the Best 2022 Romance K-Dramas to Watch This Fall

The weather gets colder, and it means staying home to watch a long list of binge-worthy K-dramas. Nothing screams the Fall season like a good romance K-drama and 2022 has given fans more than enough to watch. Besides the highly acclaimed coming-of-age romance Twenty-Five Twenty-One, there are plenty of new worthwhile dramas to watch while cuddled on the couch.

Chae Jong-hyeop and Park Ju-hyun in the 2022 romance K-drama ‘Love All Play’ | via KBS

‘Love All Play’ enthralled fans with its heartwarming romance between two badminton players

The 2022 romance K-drama Love All Play is good for the Fall season and fans who want a sport aspect. In the world of badminton, two players find themselves falling in love. Park Tae-yang (Park Ju-hyun) was an aspiring Olympian and protege in the sport. But due to a bribing scandal, she had to leave for three years. She now returns to the sport she once loved.

But she soon meets Park Tae-joon (Chae Jong-hyeop). While also a badminton player, he got involved in the sport due to his parent’s business. He soon started to see the sport as a job. But when he meets Tae-yang, his love for the sport is reignited when trying to impress her. As they fall in love, Tae-yang has a connection to her past.

‘Soundtrack #1’ is a short Dinsey+ K-dramas about friends to lovers

If wanting to ease into the Fall season, the March 2022 romance K-drama, Soundtrack #1, is a perfect start. The drama stars two of the industry’s popular actors, Happiness star Park Hyung-sik and My Name’s Han So-hee.

The four-episode K-drama tells the story of two lifelong friends who are faced with their hidden feelings for each other. Having been friends for 20 years, Han Sun-woo (Park) became a photographer while Lee Eun-soo works on becoming a lyricist.

Due to a circumstance, they end up living together. While being comfortable around each other, being in close quarters has them look at how they feel about each other.

Soundtrack #1 is available on Disney+ in select regions.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ is a 2022 fantasy K-drama with a fulfilling romance story for the Fall

Netflix’s recent highly acclaimed K-drama for 2022 is Alchemy of Souls. The K-drama’s storyline focuses on a made-up world where magic exists in a land called Daeho. Among the King’s palace are four mage families harnessing the powers of the mystical lake.

At the story’s center are Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook) and a mage assassin named Nak-su (Go Yoon-jung). Jang Uk’s destiny was predestined during his birth. As a result, his father sealed his gate of power, stopping him from learning magic. Now an adult, Jang Uk seeks a master.

On the other end, Nak-su is a feared mage assassin who is fatally wounded. She uses the Alchemy of Souls to transport her soul into the unassuming Mu-deok (Jung So-min) to save her soul. Hoping to find her body and sword, she becomes Jang Uk’s maid. But in a twist of fate, Jang Uk recognizes her as his true master. Along the way, they realize their connection.

Alchemy of Souls is available to stream on Netflix.

‘Business Proposal’ has a food developer fall in love with her boss

Based on a popular webtoon, Business Proposal is perfect for fans who want a trope-filled storyline. The 2022 romance K-drama is ideal for the Fall as a mix-up leads to true love. Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) works as a food developer at GO Foods. Her best friend is a chaebol heir whose father desperately wants her to marry.

One day, Ha-ri agrees to pose as her friend to scare away a new suitor. But she never expected the suitor to be Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop), the CEO of GO Foods. Tae-moo is determined to marry to appease his grandfather, and Ha-ri has to keep up the lie. The cat is out of the bag along the way, but they find themselves falling in love.

Business Proposal is available on Netflix.

‘Love in Contract’ stars Park Min-young in a 2022 Fall romance K-drama as a marriage expert

Park Min-young is the queen of the romance genre. She is well known for her boss-employee romance tropes like What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim? Coming off from starring in Forecasting Love and Weather, she now stars in a new 2022 romance K-drama for the Fall season.

Love in Contract stars Park as Choi Sang-eun, a woman with a unique business. Beautiful, skilled, and almost perfect, she contracts herself as the perfect bride and wife. She helps her clients reap the benefits of marriage without a long-term commitment.

Among her roster is Jung Ji-ho (Go Kyung-pyo), her long-term client for the past five years. They meet three times a week but know nothing about each other. When Sang-eun takes on a new client, an actor named Kang Hae-jin (Kim Jae-young), she finds herself in a complex love triangle.

Love in Contract is available to stream on Viki.

