5 of the Best Anime Streaming on Crunchyroll in October 2022

October is a big month for anime fans, and Crunchyroll has no shortage of exciting series streaming on its platform. The fall 2022 anime season is stacked with major releases, from My Hero Academia Season 6 to Chainsaw Man. If you’re looking for the best anime streaming on Crunchyroll in October 2022, read on. You won’t want to miss out on these shows!

1. ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6

My Hero Academia Season 6 is undoubtedly one of the biggest and best anime streaming on Crunchyroll in October 2022, ramping up the stakes of the beloved series significantly. Viewers have waited a long time for the Paranormal Liberation War arc to venture from page to screen. And now that it’s here, it promises to feature all the suspense and action from Kohei Horikoshi’s source material.

The new episodes of My Hero Academia Season 6 will see Deku and his classmates whisked into the war between the Pro Heroes and League of Villains. The latter has found allies in the Meta Liberation Army, making them a force to be reckoned with. Needless to say, the heroes may have their hands full as the season continues.

My Hero Academia Season 6 drops new episodes every Saturday on Crunchyroll.

2. ‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 3

Mob Psycho 100 returns for season 3 this October, and Crunchyroll will simulcast the new episodes after they air in Japan. On the heels of Mob Psycho 100 Season 2’s explosive ending, the latest chapter will see Mob pondering what to do with his life. And despite Reigen’s hopes, his future may not lean into the supernatural.

Of course, it’s likely he’ll be pulled back into that sphere, as the trailer suggests we’ll see Mob reach all new levels with his power. Whether a villain or some other emotional event will trigger that is anyone’s guess. Either way, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 promises to be one of the best anime streaming on Crunchyroll this October — and that’s no small feat.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 debuts on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

3. ‘Chainsaw Man’

Many of the best anime streaming on Crunchyroll this month are returning series, but Chainsaw Man is October’s biggest debut. The long-awaited adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga will throw fans into a brutal, bloody world — and offer a bizarre premise to boot.

Chainsaw Man follows a young boy named Denji who hunts devils in order to repay his late father’s debts. That lifestyle eventually leads him to a tragic end — though, thanks to his devilish companion Pochita, he gets another shot at life — this time, with some deadly new features.

Chainsaw Man is one of the most beloved manga currently running, and its anime is poised to become just as popular. The series debuts on Oct. 11, and anime lovers won’t want to miss out.

4. ‘Spy x Family’ Part 2

Speaking of 2022 debuts, Spy x Family took the anime community by storm during Crunchyroll’s spring season. And the series is back for its second cour, landing it on our list of best anime streaming on Crunchyroll this October. After all, the humorous antics of the Forger family never get old. On top of that, it looks like Spy x Family will ramp up the stakes with its return.

During Spy x Family Part 2, the Forgers are dealing with a potential terrorist attack — and a good deal more danger than before. Hopefully, their new, future-telling dog will help them prevent a war from breaking out.

New episodes of Spy x Family Part 2 stream every Saturday on Crunchyroll.

5. ‘To Your Eternity’ Season 2

To Your Eternity was a huge hit when it debuted in 2021, and its second season hits Crunchyroll later this month. If it’s anywhere near as stunning or emotional as the first batch of episodes, it will be among Crunchyroll’s best anime releases in October.

Season 2 will pick up with Fushi still stranded on an island, and its trailer suggests he’ll embark on a new adventure from there. Despite the grief he suffered at the end of To Your Eternity Season 1, it looks like Fushi will find more meaning through his latest journey. For fans’ sakes, we hope it doesn’t end in more heartbreak.

To Your Eternity Season 2 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 23.

