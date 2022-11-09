5 Best Friends-to-Lovers K-Dramas That Are a Perfect Romance Story

Another well-loved storyline trope for a romance K-drama is the inevitable lifelong friends who develop feelings. Friends-to-Lovers K-dramas often entail a cliché yet riveting story of male and female best friends who put up with each other and do not see each other as attractive. Until one critical moment that changes everything, they begin a complex love story.

Han So-hee and Park Hyung-sik in friends-to-lovers k-drama ‘Soundtrack #1’ | via Disney+

‘Romance is a Bonus Book’ has a female character lying to her best friend

One of the often talked about romance K-dramas is Romance is a Bonus Book. The 2019 drama tells the story of two friends at different points in their adulthood. Kang Dan-i (Lee Na-young) saved Cha Eun-ho (Lee Jong-suk) as a child and have been friends ever since. They both developed a passion for books, and Eun-ho became an author and a chief editor at a book publishing company. Meanwhile, Dan-i is down on her luck after getting divorced, raising her daughter, and being unemployed.

RELATED: 4 Teen Romance K-Dramas for Fans of the Movie ’20th Century Girl’

When Eun-ho asks Dan-i for help in finding a housekeeper, she agrees. But in reality, she cleans his home to make some money. Eun-ho discovers the truth and decides to help her get a job at his company. Over time, they spend more time together, open up to each other and develop feelings for each other.

Romance is a Bonus Book is available on Netflix.

‘Reply 1988’ K-drama has a Friends-to-Lovers storyline amid a love triangle

The Reply franchise is immensely popular among K-drama fans. Its storylines include ‘Slice of Life’ themes, love, friendship, and family dynamics. Reply 1988 is inarguably the most popular installment that aired in 2015. Amid a group of childhood friends who grew up in the same neighborhood, there is an iconic friends-to-lovers story in the K-drama.

RELATED: 5 Best K-Dramas of 2022 So Far, Ranked

Actor Lee Hye-ri stars as Sung Duk-seon, a kind character and the only female in the friend group. On the other side is Park Bo-gum as Choi Taek, a renowned Baduk player who relies on his friends for support. But when he realizes his growing feelings for Hye-ri, he notices she has another suitor. Reply 1988 soon begins a complex young love as Taek pursues Duk-seon and puts love over friendship.

Reply 1988 is available on Netflix.

‘Love is for Sucker’s takes a producer unable to face her feelings for her best friend

While there are many classic friends-to-lovers K-drama storylines, Love is for Suckers is a new addition to the 2022 romance genre. Get ready for a whirlwind of emotions, complex relationships, and best friends facing a new reality. Goo Yeo-reum (Lee Da-hee) is a producer whose shows are failing at work. When one of her co-workers needs help producing a new dating reality series, Yeo-reum is thrown into the mix.

RELATED: 4 Best Medical K-Dramas to Stream on Netflix

Meanwhile, she has been best friends with Park Jae-hoon (Choi Siwon). Facing a tragedy from his past, Jae-hoon is now a plastic surgeon and does not want to get married as his mother urges him to. Yeo-reum and Jae-hoon have had a platonic relationship for 20 years.

But when Yeo-reum’s dating show is in jeopardy when one of the contestants cannot participate, she turns to Jae-hoon. Jae-hoon agrees to help, but Yeo-reum is unaware of his true feelings toward his best friend.

Love is for Suckers is available on Viki.

‘Soundtrack #1’ is a limited friends-to-lovers K-drama that warms the heart

Han Sun-woo (Park Hyung-sik) is a rookie photographer who hides a secret. He has been in love with his best friend for years and has never been able to confess. Lee Eun-soo (Han So-hee) has been his best friend for 20 years and works as a lyricist. While she tries to break into the business, Sun-woo’s photographer becomes popular.

RELATED: 4 of Lee Jae-wook’s Best K-Dramas, Including ‘Alchemy of Souls’ – Ranked According to IMDb

But when a certain incident forces them to live together for two weeks, they face the reality of their friendship. The Disney+ K-drama is only four episodes, and fans will be hooked on every second.

Soundtrack #1 is available on Disney+.

‘Fight for My Way’ is a classic romance K-drama starring Park Seo-joon and Kim Ji-won

The resonating K-drama, Fight for My Way tells the story of trying to make dreams come true in a society that pushes the main characters back. Ko Dong-man (Park Seo-joon) was once a Taekwondo athlete but now works as an everyday contract employee. He has been friends and neighbors with Choi Ae-ra (Kim Ji-won) for years. She dreams of being an announcer.

They are typical best friends who have never seen each other in a romantic light. Supporting each other for years, they soon help each other chase their ambitions. But like most friends-to-lovers K-drama storylines, Dong-man and Ae-ra begin to see each other as something more and deal with how to go about it. Meanwhile, Dong-man returns to the ring to pursue a UFC title.

Fight for My Way is available on Viki.

RELATED: 3 Best Mafia K-Dramas That Make You Fall in Love With Crime