5 of the Best Historical Romance K-Dramas – Ranked

Historical romance K-dramas encompass many storyline tropes that often make for a good watch. The Royal Crown Prince or king must be riddled with dark omens of dethronement or political chaos within the palace. Amid the darkness, there is a shining light of unsuspecting true love with the female lead. Over the years, historical K-dramas have had some bonuses like gender-bender love like The King’s Affection. Here are some of the best historical romance K-dramas to binge-watch.

Shin Hye-sun in the historical romance K-drama ‘Mr. Queen’ | via tvN

5. ‘Mr. Queen’ has a top male chef travel through time to become a queen

The historical romance K-drama list cannot be without the 2020 drama Mr. Queen. Its storyline captured attention thanks to its unique take on romance. The lead is both male and female. In modern times, Jang Bong-hwan (Choi Jin-hyuk) is a cocky elite chef for the Blue House who runs into trouble. After plummeting into a hotel pool, he wakes up as Queen Cheorin (Shin Hye-sun) in the Joseon period.

While stuck in a woman’s body, Bong-hwan still has his male consciousness and looks for a way to return to his time. But along the way, he must also deal with King Cheoljong (Kim Jung-hyun), known to be goofy and gentle. Everyone is unaware of his true nature as there is a power struggle within the palace. Mr. Queen has everything from drama, political unrest, comedy, and an exciting love story.

Bong-hwan tried to avoid the king as he discreetly integrated modern technology. But as the K-drama progresses, Bong-hwan’s and Queen Cheorin’s personalities intertwine as he begins to develop feelings for the king. But are they Bong-hwan’s or the Queen’s?

Mr. Queen is available to stream on Viki and Netflix.

4. ‘The Forbidden Marriage’ is one of the best historical romance K-dramas about a king mourning his wife

The 2022 December K-drama, The Forbidden Marriage, will be an easy watch as its historical romance storyline packs a punch. Fans will feel sympathetic for King Lee Heon (Kim Young-dae) when seven years ago, he lost his beloved wife in what many believed was suicide. Unconvinced, Lee Heon has refused to move on from his intense love for her. But because of it, he has refused to take on a new bride.

In return, the kingdom established a new rule that does not allow single townspeople to marry until the king does. Swindler Ye So-rang (Park Ju-hyun) is arrested and, to get free, pretends to be a shaman who can see the dead Crown Princess. Lee Heon believes her and keeps her by his side as a court maid. But her identity must remain a secret, as someone in the palace is conspiring against the King and has been for a long time. So-rang’s story also has a mystery that ties to the king.

The Forbidden Marriage is a must-watch, as fans will feel heartbreak over everyone’s inability to see Lee Heon’s broken self over someone he loved deeply. All the while, the K-drama displays a rousing love story between him and So-rang as she heals his sorrow with comedy and trust. Have no fear. The drama also has a love triangle with a happy ending.

The Forbidden Marriage is available on Viki.

3. ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ is a classic K-drama with one of the most prominent sad endings

When newbie fans get involved in K-dramas, veterans almost always recommend the best historical romance drama, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Its storyline is infamous for its tragic ending, but it should not deter fans from watching. In reality, it is a haunting story of unrequited love across time.

Go Ha-jin (IU) is a 25-year-old woman in the 21st century. But in a surprise twist, she is transported to the Goryeo Dynasty. In 941, she takes on the name Hae Soo and lives a new life. Her story leads her to fall in love with the gentle and warm-hearted 8th Prince Wang Wook (Kang Ha-neul). But that is not where her story ends. Her kind heart begins to fall in love with the brooding 4th Prince, Wang So (Lee Joon-gi).

But their love story is far from a fairytale as she gets involved in palace turmoil as the princes fight for the throne. Without giving away the ending, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is well-known for being one of the most tragic historical romances. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo also has an unreleased ending fans hope to see one day.

2. ‘The King’s Affection’ is a historical romance K-drama and International Emmy Award winner

In 2021, Netflix released one of the best historical romance K-dramas, The King’s Affection, starring Park Eun-bin. The K-drama blew fans away thanks to its premise as a gender-bender thanks to its female lead. Set in the Joseon Dynasty, twin siblings are born as bad omen. The twin sister is ordered to be killed but is smuggled outside the palace.

Dam-yi grows up unaware of her origins until she enters the palace to become a court maid in training. She meets her twin brother Crown Prince Lee Hwi. In a case of mistaken identity, he is killed pretending to be his sister. To stop the uproar in the palace, their mother forces Dam-yi to give up who she is and pose as the prince.

The King’s Affection becomes a doozy of a storyline as Dam-yi is now Lee Hwi and has lived her life as a man. She has developed a cold demeanor in keeping her secret. But it is in jeopardy when she falls in love with her new teacher, Jung Ji-woon (Rowoon). The King’s Affection is the first K-drama to win an International Emmy.

The King’s Affection is available on Netflix.

1. ‘The Red Sleeve’ has been praised for its passionate and forbidden love story

2PM’s Junho starred as Crown Prince and later King Yi San in The Red Sleeve. He starred alongside Lee Se-young as Seong Deok-im, a mere court maid within the palace. Based on the novel of the same name, their story begins within the confined walls of the palace as Yi San wishes to be a benevolent future king.

But he soon meets Deok-im, while she is unaware of who he is and believes he is a scholar. His heart awakens thanks to her steadfast attitude and self-assurance. But when she discovers who he is, she is at a loss. Yi San has fallen head over heels for her, despite knowing she is a court maid and cannot be queen. While he willingly shows his affection, Deok-im refuses to give in.

She has spent her life working to keep her independence. To become Yi San’s, she must give it all up and confine herself to the palace. The Red Sleeve displays a tug-of-war between their hearts, their duty to the palace, and each other. Fans will need some air as there are steamy moments and pent-up tension between the two. The Red Sleeve finale is one of the most tragic yet to date.

The Red Sleeve is available on Viki.