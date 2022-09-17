5 Best Princess Diana Documentaries to Watch Now

Even though she died many years ago, Princess Diana remains one of the most beloved figures of the royal family. The “people’s princess” shot to international fame in 1981 after she was announced as the future bride of Prince Charles of Wales — now King Charles III. Over the subsequent 16 years, she evolved into a global icon, a fashion icon, a humanitarian, and a powerful influencer.

Princess Diana wearing a naval hat | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

And then, suddenly, in 1997, the world learned of Diana’s tragic death in a car accident. Even if she weren’t a royal family member, her story would still have been documentary gold. Although there are several documentaries about Diana, only a handful are available on streaming services that are a must-watch.

‘The Princess’ (2022)

The film The Princess had its global premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022. The movie recounts significant episodes in Diana’s public life through the use of archival news footage and old interviews. The documentary focuses on Diana’s high-profile divorce from Prince Charles, and the catastrophic 1997 car accident in Paris that claimed Diana’s life. The movie was released just before the 25th anniversary of the terrible accident on August 31. It is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

‘Diana: A CNN Original Series’ (2021)

‘Diana: A CNN Original Series’ is a six-part documentary that takes a fresh look at the life of a cultural icon by updating her narrative and revealing the lady behind the People’s Princess. All six episodes provide an in-depth look at Diana’s character. It even includes a rare archive video that helps to paint a picture of her as “an aristocratic rebel, fashion icon, humanitarian hero, hopeless romantic, and a devout mother.”

As the series progresses, viewers will learn that Diana’s narrative is far more nuanced and consequential than history has shown. This begins with her childhood in Norfolk and ends with her legacy as the woman who altered the monarchy for all time. The documentary is available to watch on Apple TV.

‘Becoming Princess Diana’ (2021)

As the title suggests, Becoming Princess Diana delves deeply into Diana’s romance and subsequent marriage to Prince Charles. The film also goes back to the beginning of Diana’s time as a member of the royal family. Among those interviewed for this film is a former member of the royal household who saw it all firsthand. Check out Becoming Princess Diana on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Diana: In Her Own Words’ (2017)

While working on an unpublished biography, journalist Andrew Morton conducted a series of secret interviews with Diana in 1991. This documentary, directed by David Tillman and Tom Jennings, is based on these painstakingly archived recordings. Diana opens up to the camera about the challenges of being a princess, her relationship with Prince Charles, and her fixation on Charles’s mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles—now The Queen Consort.

Carried by her emotion-filled voice, the documentary reveals the hidden side of her widely publicized marriage and what she refers to as the “worst day of my life.” First unveiled by National Geographic, Diana: In Her Own Words is now available on Netflix and Disney +.

‘Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy’ (2017)

In honor of the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death, Prince William and Prince Harry commissioned two 2017 documentaries in her honor. Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, available on HBO Max, features interviews with close friends and family members like Sir Elton John and Diana’s brother, as well as the two princes. The film focuses on the charitable work the Princess of Wales did and the effect she had (and continues to have) on her sons.

