5 of the Best Revenge K-Dramas From 2022, Ranked

Fans have been enthralled over 2022 with numerous binge-worthy revenge K-dramas. Revenge K-dramas add a necessary thrill to the mundane as leading characters have been terribly wronged and want retribution for their pain. Some of the year’s most talked about K-dramas include So Yea-ji’s grand return in Eve. Revenge storylines have it all: drama, thrill, strong relationships, and even murder.

2022 Revenge K-dramas ‘Eve,’ ‘Remarriage & Desires,’ and ‘The Glory’ | via Netflix

5. ‘Remarriage & Desires’ has a middle-class wife seeking revenge against the people who ruined her

Netflix released Remarriage & Desires in July 2022. Tomorrow actor Kim Hee-sun stars as Seo Hye-seung, a teacher in Gangnam. She was a content middle-class wife until her husband’s death. But behind his death is darkness as Hye-seung seeks revenge against the people she thinks are responsible.

At the heart of the 2022 revenge K-drama is a matchmaking company called Rex. The company is strictly for the elite who want to keep their wealth and social circle in control. Male suitors are ranked according to their wealth and status, with countless women wanting to climb the social rings. But Rex is also a system for remarriage where the affluent can date within their own.

Remarriage & Desires takes care of every major drama trope, from overbearing higher-class parents, to unhappy marriages, the fight for success and power, and more. Fans will find themselves hooked on the drama’s chaos.

Remarriage & Desires is available on Netflix.

4. ‘Revenge of Others’ K-drama has the female lead looking for her twin brother’s killer

Ok Chan-mi (Shin Ye-eun) was an orphan with her twin brother. But her brother leaves her when a well-off family adopts him. Years later, and now a teenager, Chan-mi has developed a close bond with her brother, who goes under a different name. But tragedy strikes when she learns her brother supposedly died by suicide.

Her gut instincts lead her to suspect murder, and she changes schools to find his killer. Chan-mi vows to enact revenge against the person who took her only family. Her story also includes Ji Soo-heon (Lomon), a well-liked student. He has another persona as a vigilante who seeks justice against tormentors. They begin to work together as they uncover the truth behind the murder of Chan-mi’s brothers.

The K-drama has multiple storylines to keep track of within its murder mystery. By the finale of Revenge of Others, fans will never have suspected the truth.

Revenge of Others is available on Hulu in select regions.

3. ‘Reborn Rich’ stars Song Joong-ki as chaebol employee who is betrayed and given a second chance

Reborn Rich is a fantasy revenge K-drama with fans buzzing since its release in November 2022. Vincenzo actor Song Joong-ki stars as two characters, Jin Do-jun and Yoon Hyun-wo. The storyline initially focuses on Yoon Hyun-woo, a chaebol family’s loyal employee and Soonyang Group’s owners.

But Hyun-woo is betrayed by the Jin family, framed for embezzlement, and later murdered. He is brought back to life in a miraculous turn of events as the Jin family’s youngest son Do-jun. With a new chance at life with the perfect opportunity, Hyun-woo wants revenge and plans to overthrow Jin Yang-chul (Lee Sung-min), the cold-blooded and money-hungry CEO of Soonyang Group.

Based on a webtoon of the same name, Reborn Rich follows the male lead as he plans to overthrow the family from everything they have. His plan may get in danger when a mad dog prosecutor gets involved.

Reborn Rich is available on Viki.

2. The 2022 revenge K-drama ‘Eve’ is one of Seo Yea-ji’s most profound roles

Seo Yea-ji returned to the small-screen starring in the K-drama Eve. The last fans saw her was in the International Emmy-nominated drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. Fans will be hooked on Seo’s profound and riveting display as the character Lee Ra-el in Eve. Ra-el had a loving family as a child, with her father owning a successful business. But her life changed forever when her family was betrayed and her father was killed.

Soon after, her family was no more. Ra-el then vanished and spent over a decade planning the perfect revenge. She returns and goes after Kang Yoon-kyum (Park Byung-eun), the leader of LY Group, and the people who took away her family. Ra-el has orchestrated the most meticulous plan to illicit pain and destruction. By her side is politician Seo Eun-pyeong (Lee Sang-yeob), who witnessed her tragedy years ago.

Eve is undoubtedly one of the most haunting revenge K-dramas of 2022, with Seo’s acting to match. Fans will be surprised by Eve’s adult content and dark story.

Eve is available to stream on Viki

1. ‘The Glory’ takes a revenge story and makes it into a hauntingly beautiful masterpiece

Descendants of the Sun writer Kim Eun-sook has created a chilling revenge 2022 K-drama with Netflix’s The Glory. Song Hye-Kyo stars as Moon Dong-eun, a once bright, ambitious girl who falls victim to extreme bullying at the hands of high-class students. Her past trauma has changed her life, and over a decade later, she enacts her revenge.

Her bullies are still friends, and Dong-eun begins her plan when she becomes the homeroom teacher of one of their students. Dong-eun will stop at nothing as the school system, the police, and society did nothing to help her.

Aided in her journey is Joo Yeo-jung (Lee Do-hyun), a plastic surgeon who has been interested in Dong-eun for years. Behind his kind eyes, there is something dark, and he becomes Dong-eun’s sword. Each bully will get an exact thought-out revenge. The Glory is haunting get resonating with its extreme display of violence and the overall moral message of society’s bullying problem and redemption.

The Glory is available on Netflix.