5 of the Best Summer Horror Movies to Watch to Tide Us Over Until Spooky Season

It might not be Spooky Season just yet, but that doesn’t mean the horror movie lovers of the world have to suffer. There are plenty of summer horror movies to quench your thirst for chills and thrills while we wait for the coveted month of October. Here are five summer horror movies to tide you over until October.

‘Fear Street Part Two: 1978’ stars Emily Rudd and Sadie Sink and is one of those perfect summer horror movies. | Cr: Netflix © 2021

‘Friday the 13th’ is the OG of summer horror movies

Hollywood introduced the world to one of the most legendary names in horror today – Jason Voorhees. The Friday the 13th franchise includes several films following an undead Jason wearing a hockey mask and slashing his way through summer camps, New York, and even outer space. That is, except for the original. The original Friday the 13th included a twist no one saw coming. Yes, it’s from the 80s, but we promise it still holds up as one of the best summer horror movies ever. Plus, it features a young Kevin Bacon. What more could you ask for?

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ brings a new take to an old urban legend

Everyone has heard about the man with the hook for a hand targeting teens. Lois Duncan took the urban legend and used it as a basis for her book by the same name. Hollywood then turned it into a movie starring ‘90s stars like Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Philippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The film takes place in a seaside town while Hewitt and friends try to figure out who’s tormenting them with anonymous messages and threatening to kill them. It’s a little cheesy but still a good choice for summer horror movies.

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ delivers grimy horror in spades

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is the perfect summer horror movie for you if you like to watch characters sweat both figuratively and literally. Real-life serial killer Ed Gein inspired the 1974 horror movie, which features a madman wearing the skin of his victims. He chases a group of teens around an abandoned house with his psychotic family helping find more victims. After watching the film, you’ll feel like you need to take a bath.

‘Fear Street Part Two: 1978’ is the perfect summer horror movie for a new generation

Netflix debuted the Fear Street Trilogy, based on the books by R.L. Stine, in the summer of 2021. Fear Street Part Two: 1978 stars Sadie Sink, Gillian Jacobs, and Emily Rudd as they try to survive a summer at Camp Nightwing. However, those happy camp memories most kids go home with aren’t what’s in store for the kids at Camp Nightwing. Instead, their summer is ruined when another Shadysider becomes possessed and goes on a killing spree. Fans will recognize Sink from her role in the Netflix juggernaut Stranger Things, but this flick proves she has the teeth to sink into any horror movies that come her way.

Ari Aster’s ‘Midsommar’ is perfect if you want your day ruined

When we say “if you want your day ruined,” we mean it in the best way possible when it comes to summer horror movies. Midsommar follows a group of college students who travel to a mid-summer festival in Northern Europe. When they get there, they realize it’s not so much a festival as a cult ready to sacrifice unsuspecting victims. We won’t give anything away, but if gore makes you sick, definitely skip this one.

