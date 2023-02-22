Paul McCartney has a lengthy discography of classic songs. While many of these were released with The Beatles, his solo career is still filled with hits and underappreciated gems. These songs have been used many times in movies, often creating memorable moments within these films.

Here are the 5 best uses of Paul McCartney songs in movies

‘Vanilla Sky’ — ‘Vanilla Sky’

Paul McCartney composed and recorded “Vanilla Sky” for the Cameron Crowe movie of the same name. The song features a smooth, acoustic melody with psychedelic lyrics that preach a message about appreciating life. The movie is a weird sci-fi thriller that blends several genres, and McCartney’s song captures the ethereal experience the film evokes. While Vanilla Sky wasn’t a hit with critics, the song earned McCartney his third Oscar nomination.

‘Band on the Run’ — ‘Boyhood’

“Band on the Run” plays briefly in Boyhood, but its use is unique in how it connects to The Beatles. In Boyhood, Mason’s father (Ethan Hawke) makes him a playlist that he calls “The Beatles’ Black Album.” The playlist consists of several of the best songs from the solo careers of McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

Hawke’s character believes that listening to these songs together elevates them and makes it seem like The Beatles are back together. The scene ends with them playing the beginning of “Band on the Run,” one of Paul McCartney’s most iconic songs with Wings.

‘Let Me Roll it’ — ‘Licorice Pizza’

While Paul McCartney admitted “Let Me Roll it” is about “rolling a joint,” director Paul Thomas Anderson made this song a love theme in Licorice Pizza. Licorice Pizza has a fantastic soundtrack that encapsulates a day in youth’s life during the 1970s. It has a dreamlike vibe often undercut by the stress of figuring out what to do with one’s life.

“Let Me Roll it” is utilized when Alana (Alana Haim) and Gary (Cooper Hoffman) embrace after a motorcycle accident. The two have an odd relationship, but this track is the perfect song for their reunion.

‘Live and Let Die’ — ‘American Hustle’

“Live and Let Die” was written for the 1973 James Bond movie of the same name and plays over the opening credits. It has been used in many other movies, including a hilarious moment from Shrek the Third. However, the best use of this Bond track comes from David O’ Russell’s American Hustle.

In the movie, Jennifer Lawrence’s character lip-syncs the song while doing chores around the house. It’s a cathartic moment as she unleashes her anger and resentment toward her husband. What makes it somewhat humorous is that her son is watching the whole thing in the room.

‘Silly Love Songs’ — ‘Moulin Rouge’

Moulin Rouge is Baz Luhrmann’s legendary jukebox musical about two secret lovers set in the heart of Paris. Paul McCartney’s “Silly Love Songs” is performed in a moment where Christian (Ewan McGregor) confesses his love to Satine (Nicole Kidman). The two perform a medley of classic love songs, including “Silly Love Songs.”

McCartney wrote the song to address the people who called him soppy for writing many love songs. “Silly Love Songs” is his way of saying he doesn’t care what people think because he likes them, and so do others. The tune fits nicely at this moment as the two counter each other.