The Beatles are the most covered band ever. While most of these covers struggle to reach the heights of the original, some are just as good as the original, and a few that surpass them. The Beatles have hundreds of classic songs to cover, and a few artists put their spin on them, which made the tracks even better.

The Beatles (George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr) | Bettmann / Contributor

Here are 5 covers of Beatles songs that are better than the original

1. ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ — Jimi Hendrix

In an interview with Stephen Colbert, Paul McCartney recalled seeing Jimi Hendrix perform this cover and called it one of the “great honors of my career.” Hendrix was a wizard on the guitar, and it shows in his cover of this Beatles track. While his vocal performance is more underplayed than John Lennon’s, his vocals and instrumentals give this song a grittier tone than before.

The Beatles’ album had only been out for a short time, but Hendrix still put a twist on the title track and infused it with some fantastic guitar riffs. This isn’t a Beatles song that often gets covered, and it might be because people know they can’t pass Hendrix.

2. ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’ — Joe Cocker

After listening to Joe Cocker’s version of “With a Little Help From My Friends”, it’s hard to believe that it was once a song by The Beatles. Another song from Sgt. Pepper’s, Cocker reimagines this tune by transforming it into a soul and blues ballad. His emotional and powerful vocals and the explosive chorus make this song feel completely original.

Even members of The Beatles are amazed by this cover. Following Cocker’s death in 2014, McCartney shared a statement where he called this cover “mind-blowing.”

“I remember [Cocker] and Denny Cordell coming round to the studio in Saville Row and playing me what they’d recorded,” McCartney said. “It was just mind-blowing … [he] totally turned the song into a soul anthem, and I was forever grateful for him for doing that.”

3. ‘Helter Skelter’ — U2

“Helter Skelter” was an experimental track for The Beatles as it was the closest they came to making a metal track. While the hardcore guitar-playing and energetic vocals from McCartney are infectious, the track sounds better in the hands of U2, a band better suited to handle these grittier and dirtier songs. Bono’s voice fits this type of rock better than McCartney’s, and U2 equally matches The Beatles’ fast and eccentric instrumentals.

4. ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ — The Rolling Stones

“I Wanna Be Your Man” was given to The Rolling Stones by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, who finished the song while hanging out at a club. They helped launch The Rolling Stones’ career as this became their first hit. The Beatles did their version of this song, but it paled in comparison to the Stones’ version. However, the Stones still have to credit the band for writing the song for them.

5. ‘We Can Work it Out’ — Stevie Wonder

“We Can Work it Out” is another Beatles cover that completely reimagines the song. Stevie Wonder infects the song with a Motown flare that gives it more energy and funk. Wonder’s vocals are more refined here, and the production tops The Beatles’ track with additional instruments and backup singers. Wonder’s harmonica solo also propels this song to becoming not just a great Beatles cover, but a Motown classic.