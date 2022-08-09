5 Exciting Announcements From Crunchyroll Expo 2022

Crunchyroll Expo 2022 took place from Aug. 5-7, bringing anime fans all the latest news about their favorite films and series. There was no shortage of announcements as the event unfolded. From Chainsaw Man’s new trailer to Mob Psycho 100 Season 3’s release date, these are some of the most exciting.

The ‘Chainsaw Man’ anime received a new trailer at Crunchyroll Expo 2022

MAPPA’s anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man is one of the most-anticipated new series of 2022, and fans got plenty of updates about it during Crunchyroll Expo. Chainsaw Man‘s panel confirmed an October 2022 release, though it didn’t offer a specific premiere date just yet. The anime also received a new trailer during the event, which teases the bloody story fans will be following.

‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 confirmed for Crunchyroll

Key art for 'My Hero Academia' Season 6

My Hero Academia remains one of the biggest anime from this generation, and season 6 arrives this October. Until Crunchyroll Expo 2022, it was unclear if the next outing would be simulcast internationally. However, fans received confirmation during the event. My Hero Academia Season 6 will indeed be on Crunchyroll as it airs. And judging by Crunchyroll’s new trailer, fans are in for a wild ride.

Joining the long list of anime premiering this October is Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. And thanks to Crunchyroll Expo 2022, fans know exactly when they can expect Mob and Regan’s next adventure. The next batch of episodes will premiere on Oct. 5, 2022. And according to Crunchyroll, they’ll be available on the platform shortly after their Japanese broadcast each week.

In addition to an official release date, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 received a trailer during the event. Its new opening theme was also unveiled on YouTube, featuring the song “1” by Mob Choir. All in all, Crunchyroll gave fans plenty to look forward to when it comes to Mob Psycho 100 Season 3.

‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ is officially coming to Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Expo 2022 got fans hyped for several fall releases, but it also dropped news about Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The feature film hit U.S. theaters earlier this year, but it’s not yet available on the streaming platform. Fortunately, fans received confirmation that the Jujutsu Kaisen movie will be available on Crunchyroll starting Sept. 21. That means fans will be able to watch it ahead of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, which is slated for 2023.

‘Tower of God’ Season 2 is happening and headed to Crunchyroll

Bam's adventure up the tower continues.

Tower of God accumulated a dedicated fanbase when its first season debuted in 2020, and we finally have an update on season 2! A second outing was officially announced during Crunchyroll Expo 2022, with Crunchyroll confirming that it will simulcast the new episodes whenever they arrive.

Of course, a release date for Tower of God Season 2 may still be a ways off, as the second outing is currently in production. But it’s nice to know we’ll see more of Bam and Rachel soon. And in the meantime, fans can enjoy the key art and recap trailer that Crunchyroll dropped to celebrate.

