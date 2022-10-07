5 Halloween Movies Like ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ to Watch Now

Disney+ released Hocus Pocus 2 just in time for the spooky season. The film, a sequel to 1993’s Hocus Pocus, reunites Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters. It follows the wicked witches as they run amok in Salem again. Watching the flick is the perfect way to enjoy a crisp autumn evening. And if you’re looking for more family-friendly scares, here are five Halloween movies like Hocus Pocus 2 to add to your watchlist.

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ stars Kathy Najimy (left), Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker | Matt Kennedy/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

‘Casper’ (1995)

Casper is a great family ghost story to watch this fall. It stars Christina Ricci as Kat, a teen who moves to a new house with her father, Harvey, following her mother’s death.

Kat and her dad soon notice the home is haunted. And as they befriend the resident ghosts, including Casper, they discover a machine that could bring people back from the dead.

The 1995 movie stars Bill Pullman as Kat’s father and Malachi Pearson as the voice of Casper. Joe Nipote, Joe Alaskey, and Brad Garrett voice the troublemaker ghosts, Stretch, Stinkie, and Fatso.

‘Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween’ (2018)

Hocus Pocus 2 is one of those films that’s fun to watch with the family. Another movie that will delight kids and adults alike is Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween.

The movie was inspired by R.L. Stine’s popular YA book series. It centers on two best friends, Sonny and Sam.

When R.L. Stine’s imp-like dummy, Slappy, kidnaps Sonny’s mom, the boys head out to save her. But on their quest, they learn Slappy has plans to resurrect his monster friends. So they vow to stop him before Halloween.

The 2018 movie stars Jack Black as R.L. Stine, Caleel Harris as Sam Carter, and Jeremy Ray Taylor as Sonny Quinn. Stine himself appears in a cameo as the boys’ school principal.

‘The Addams Family’ (1991)

Another family-friendly film similar to Hocus Pocus 2, The Addams Family features a creepy clan like the Sandersons. It tells the story of Morticia and Gomez Addams and their children Wednesday and Pugsley.

When a man claiming he’s their estranged Uncle Fester arrives, the mysterious and kooky family welcomes him into their home. But his odd behavior leaves some of them believing he’s an impostor.

The 1991 movie has an incredible all-star cast. It features Anjelica Huston as Morticia, Raul Julia as Gomez, Christopher Lloyd as Gordon, Christina Ricci as Wednesday, Jimmy Workman as Pugsley, and Judith Malina as Grandmama.

‘The Witches’ (2020)

The Sanderson sisters aren’t the only ones who can conjure up a wicked spell. HBO Max’s The Witches tells the tale of an orphaned boy who encounters an evil coven of witches while staying at a hotel with his grandmother.

After the Grand High Witch turns the boy and his friend into mice, they learn her coven has plans to transform all children into vermin. Tiny and brave, they set out to stop the witches from carrying out their vile plan.

The 2020 Robert Zemeckis film stars several award-winning actors, including Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock, and Kristin Chenoweth.

Halloweentown (1998)

Like Hocus Pocus 2, Halloweentown follows a family of witches. But in this story, they’re the good guys.

The Disney movie revolves around Marnie, a teen who visits her grandmother and learns she comes from a family of witches. As she comes into her powers, Marnie discovers Halloweentown, a haven where supernaturals can live normal lives. But when evil forces try to destroy Halloweentown, Marnie must help her grandmother fight them.

The 1998 film stars Kimberly J. Brown as Marnie and Debbie Reynolds as her grandma, Aggie. The cast also features Judith Hoag, Emily Roeske, and Joey Zimmerman.

