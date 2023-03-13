5 of the Most Likely Reasons Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Is Finally Returning to ‘Jersey Shore’

“The sweetest b**** you’ll ever meet” is going to be part of reality TV again. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola recently filmed with the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for the rest of season 6, which will air sometime in 2023. Now that the excitement around Sammi’s return has died down, many fans wonder why Sammi chose to return to Jersey Shore now. We have a few theories.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola, ‘Jersey Shore’ Season 3 | MTV

1. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is done with ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ for good

Well, our speculation about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returning to Jersey Shore before Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was wrong. When Jersey Shore ended in 2012, Sam was still in an on-again-off-again relationship with Ronnie. Their toxic relationship played out on camera over the show’s six seasons and, though they weren’t together by the time Jersey Shore: Family Vacation started in 2018, Sam wasn’t interested in doing the reboot/spinoff with her ex.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she said on Instagram in March 2018. At the time, Sam was dating Christian Biscardi, who she later got engaged to but never married. Her post continued:

“I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations. However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future, and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days.” Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola, Instagram

Many Jersey Shore fans took the “toxic situations” Sam referenced in her caption to be Ronnie. Before leaving Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in season 5 to focus on his mental health and his daughter, Ronnie was a big part of the MTV reboot. He appeared in JSFV Seasons 1 to 4 and a few episodes from season 5.

However, Ronnie has yet to appear in any episodes of season 6 thus far. Now, it’s unlikely he will be. If Sam is part of the show, Ronnie could be done with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for good.

2. The price was right for Sammi ‘Sweetheart’

Gone are the days when the Jersey Shore cast made no money for filming the reality show. Now, the cast of JSFV makes hundreds of thousands of dollars an episode. Sam’s 2023 return to reality TV likely has a lot to do with the opportunity to make that money.

Since leaving reality TV, Sammi opened two boutique stores: Sweetheart Styles, an online boutique, and Sweetheart Coast, a brick-and-mortar store on the Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk similar to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s Snooki Shop or Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s Heavenly Flower. While entrepreneurship can make Sammi “Sweetheart” a pretty penny, it’s nothing compared to the money she could make as a reality TV star. Sam’s return has been in high demand since Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which means production was likely willing to pay the price for her to come back.

3. Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ has something new to share

Jersey Shore fans are aware of Sam’s current business ventures, but her decision to rejoin the reality series in 2023 could mean another big announcement is on the way. Whether it’s an autobiography, new collaboration, or any other kind of product, returning to Jersey Shore could give Sam the platform she needs to promote whatever she has going on.

Obsessed with the new arrivals from @SwtheartStyles Shop this look here: https://t.co/uKwwEHbGje pic.twitter.com/0Zz7zBm8AG — Samantha Giancola (@SammiSweetheart) October 13, 2022

4. Sam is a breath of fresh air ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ needs

Ronnie’s actions turned some fans off in the last few seasons of JSFV. Still, others still had a bad taste in their mouth from the infamous feud between Angelina Pivarnick and her roommates after her wedding in season 3.

But now, the show has taken a more positive turn. Everyone is in a better place personally and professionally with each other. Bringing Sam into the mix could change the otherwise negative perspectives of some viewers.

5. ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s ratings could use a little help

In addition to bringing a new vibe to the MTV reality series, Sammi could be what Jersey Shore: Family Vacation needs to boost their ratings. The show does well week over week, which the cast shares on social media. However, viewership is different from what it used to be.

The first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation attracted 2.5 million viewers (via TV by the Numbers). But season 6 has garnered less than half of that — 500,000-some viewers tuned in to the premiere in January 2023 (via Showbuzz Daily). Bringing Sam back could bring up viewership, provide a boost to the show’s ratings, and keep Jersey Shore: Family Vacation coming back year after year.

These are all theories. Sam will likely address the reason for her return whenever new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation featuring her air. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for details, and watch the first half of season 6 on MTV every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.