5 Major Revelations From Meghan Markle’s Variety Interview

Meghan Markle is constantly making headlines. Being a member of the royal family ensures that she stays in the media. However, she recently gave one of her most in-depth interviews with Variety. But just what did the duchess of Sussex reveal in the interview? We’ve rounded up some of the most poignant points from the former actor’s conversation.

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II’s death has given Meghan Markle new perspective

Like many people around the world, Meghan was deeply affected by the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Archetypes podcast host has shared that the late queen was always very kind to her.

In her conversation with Variety, she revealed that she felt grateful to have had a “nice warmth” with the matriarch of the royal family. She also shared that her grandmother-in-law’s death has galvanized her into focusing even more of her attention on passion projects and philanthropic pursuits.

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective,” Meghan shared. “It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward.”

The ‘Archetypes’ podcast host thinks people forget she’s a real person

Meghan has certainly received an overwhelming amount of hate in the media. She’s even been blamed for Prince Harry’s decision to step down as a senior royal. Because of the media storm surrounding the philanthrope, she believes that people have a tendency to dehumanize her. However, she’s hoping that Archetypes will remind people that she’s just a human being, just like anyone else.

Inside Variety’s cover story with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex:



Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood https://t.co/YDDQTTNR7H pic.twitter.com/b1ucIdU1eg — Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2022

RELATED: ‘PLL’: Troian Bellisario Made the Most Hilarious Joke About Meghan Markle

“I think that what happens, looking in from the outside, when there is this much noise, is that you become dehumanized,” Meghan explained to Variety. “But if you remember that someone is a human being, then you don’t treat them, talk about them, look at them the same way.”

Meghan has absolutely no intention of ever returning to acting

Before she became a royal, Meghan was best known as an actor. Her most famous role was undoubtedly Rachel Zane on Suits. The California native was a series regular on the legal drama for seven seasons. However, after marrying Prince Harry, she had to retire from acting in order to become a working member of the royal family.

After Meghan her husband stepped down as senior members of the royal family, Meghan’s fans wondered if she’d ever return to acting. But it looks like the Deal or No Deal alum has zero interest in returning to her former career. “I’m done,” Meghan shared about acting. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

Like any parent, Meghan just wants her kids to be happy

While Meghan has no interest in returning to acting, she wouldn’t mind if her kids decided to pursue the art form. When Variety asked the royal what she would do if Archie Mountbatten-Windsor or Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor wanted to pursue a career in entertainment, she was all for it. She stressed the importance of her children finding what makes them happy.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor | Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images

“When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy,” Meghan explained. “They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are regulars at In-N-Out

Stars (or even royals) — They’re just like us! It seems that Prince Harry and Meghan like the occasional fast food run just like anyone else. When Meghan and her family are driving the two hours from their home in Montecito to Los Angeles, they will often stop at a specific In-N-Out.

“My husband’s favorite is In-N-Out,” Meghan revealed. “There’s one at the halfway point between LA and our neck of the woods. It’s really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order.”

Clearly, Meghan wasn’t afraid to get candid in her interview with Variety. Undoubtedly, the royal’s fans are interested in seeing what she does next.

RELATED: Which Fashion Designer Has An “Unbreakable Bond” with Meghan Markle?